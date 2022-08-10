Rancho La Gloria Expands into the Spirits Category with Premium Infused Tequilas

Leading Ready-to-Drink Cocktail Brand Introduces Jalapeño Lime & Pink Lemonade Infused Tequilas Crafted From 100% Blue Weber Agave

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rancho La Gloria , the largest wine-based ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage brand, today announced its expansion into the spirits category with the launch of premium Infused Tequilas. Available in two refreshing flavors, Jalapeño Lime and Pink Lemonade, Rancho La Gloria Infused Tequila offers a distinctive and delicious drinking experience for tequila lovers across all borders.

Like all Rancho La Gloria products, the premium blanco tequilas are crafted from 100% Blue Weber Agave. It is then infused and bottled at 35% ABV, to deliver an exceptional spirit that celebrates culture, family and innovation. Pink Lemonade Infused Tequila features notes of lemon zest and sweet meyer lemon. The lemon notes are heightened by hints of ripe berry and lemon blossom and finished with layers of clean agave and bright citrus. Jalapeño Lime Infused Tequila packs a punch with flavors of freshly sliced jalapeño balanced by juicy key lime and zesty lime peel with notes of roasted agave and the perfect amount of heat.

Infused Tequilas join the brand's award-winning portfolio of agave-based bottled cocktails, with both flavors already touting their own accolades, earning top scores and medal wins from highly accredited industry competitions, including: Ultimate Spirit Challenge, Denver International Spirits Competition, New York International Spirits Competition and Chilled 100 Spirits Awards.

"At Patco Brands, we have a bold vision for the future of agave and with tequila continuing to dominate as a top 3 spirit in the category for U.S. drinkers, we saw an opportunity to innovate and expand our portfolio," said Joey Parris, CMO of Patco Brands. "Whether in a cocktail or sipped on its own, our infused tequilas offer consumers a fun approachable spirit that is authentically unique and we're thrilled to share this creation with the world."

Rancho La Gloria Infused Tequilas can now be found at retailers throughout the U.S. Rolling out in select markets for $29.99 per 750mL bottle, both flavors will initially be available in 12 states–AZ, CA, CT, IL, IN, MA, MO, MN, NE, NJ, NY, NV, TX– with additional distribution slated for CO, DE, FL, HI, KS, LA, PA, OK, RI, TN, WA, WI in 2022. For more information, visit RanchoLaGloria.com and follow along on Instagram @DrinkRancho .

About Rancho La Gloria

Launched in 2010, Rancho La Gloria offers an array of premium, agave-based alcoholic beverages, including infused tequilas, ranch water and canned, bottled and frozen cocktails. All Rancho La Gloria products are made with 100% Blue Weber Agave, real lime juice and premium ingredients, and adds a subtle twist to the classic recipe with natural flavors. Paying homage to the iconic margarita cocktail enjoyed around the world, Rancho La Gloria serves up a variety of twists on its classic original including modern takes on the Peach and Watermelon Margarita. A growing go-to and beloved favorite amongst tequila and margarita enthusiasts, as well as ready to drink fans, Rancho La Gloria is one of the top performing RTD brands in focus markets around the US. Website: www.rancholagloria.com | Instagram: @DrinkRancho

About MPL Brands NV

MPL Brands NV is a privately held import, distribution, marketing and sales company for innovative premium alcohol beverages. Dedicated to making award winning, ready-to-drink wine-based products, tequilas, hard seltzers and other ready-to-drink offerings, the MPL mission is innovation, quality and consistency. For more information, please visit rancholagloria.com

