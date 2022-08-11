Auxilior Capital Partners Makes a Splash Debut on Monitor 100 Rankings on the Strength of Explosive Growth

Industry Standard Lists Rank the Largest Equipment Financing and Leasing Companies in the United States; Auxilior Records the Largest Percentage Growth of New Business Volume

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auxilior Capital Partners, the leading innovator of sales catalyst solutions for the equipment financing and leasing industry, has been named to the prestigious 2022 Monitor 100 list, which quantifies the largest companies in equipment financing and leasing based on total assets, just two years after the company's founding in 2020.

Pennsylvania -based Auxilior Capital Partners debuts on the Monitor 100 list with 482 percent increase in new business

Auxilior entered the main list at No. 91 based on total assets. This follows a year of explosive growth in which the company increased its new business by an astounding 482.1 percent, the largest increase of any of the companies on the Top 100 list. The performance earned Auxilior the No. 13 spot among the Monitor's Top Private Independents and a No. 9 ranking in terms of new business volume to employee productivity ratio, all in its first year of eligibility.

"Being named to the Monitor 100 list is a great validation of what we've accomplished in a reasonably short time," said Auxilior CEO Steve Grosso. "We see an opportunity to transform the equipment financing industry through cutting-edge technology and a motivated team comprised of industry veterans and young professionals. Our people and technology will enable us to continue to create more value and become a more significant participant in the markets we serve."

Auxilior delivers "frictionless financing," a technology-based paradigm that creates sales catalyst solutions for manufacturers and dealers that accelerate the sales process, close deals faster and stimulate growth. The company's success in its first two years has included the creation of long-term contracts in key verticals such as construction, transportation and infrastructure. They come as a result of the company's holocratic culture that empowers work teams to create innovative, bespoke client solutions that create market leading value.

The Monitor 100 companies hold the largest portfolios of equipment finance-related assets in the United States. In 2021, the group achieved the highest percentage of new business volume growth recorded in the ranking since 2012.

About Auxilior Capital Partners

Auxilior Capital Partners is one of North America's Fastest Growing independent commercial finance companies. Auxilior's bespoke programs are designed to increase sales and market share for their partners with durable, innovative and frictionless sales-aid solutions. Built upon the fundamental belief that "above all we serve," Auxilior is powered by a holocratic, empowered culture integrated with market-leading technologies resulting in an agile, digitally optimized business and operating model. The company is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA with its Canadian subsidiary Auxilior Capital Partners Canada, located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

