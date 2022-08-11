GPARENCY Hires Avi Beneson as First CFO to Handle Increasing Company Revenue

GPARENCY plans new growth from 70 employees to over 100; Industry veteran will manage company finances as the Chief Financial Officer

HOWELL, N.J. , Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY , one of the nation's premier commercial mortgage brokerages, has been experiencing exceptional growth. They have seen a positive shift towards larger funding requests, recently closing hundreds of millions of dollars in deals – including a $39M deal. GPARENCY had their third best month for contracts signed in July and are preparing to launch new proprietary technology. In addition, they are adding to their team of 70+ employees and are about to launch a training and recruiting program.

GPARENCY's recent surge in revenue and new initiatives prompted the company to begin expanding its staff, with the goal to reach over 100 people, and to hire their first Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Avi Beneson. Avi has over 15 years of Finance and Accounting experience working in and managing operational accounting across the banking industry, with his most recent employer being BHI (Bank Hapoalim International). His vast skill set includes experience in budgeting and forecasting, management reporting, external audits, tax prep, expense management, SOX 404, and project management.

"We are confident that with Avi's previous financial and banking experience, he will be able to drive even more value to our team, and ultimately to borrowers," Ira Zlotowitz, the founder and CEO of GPARENCY, said.

"I am thrilled to be joining an amazing team led by Ira Zlotowitz as we push the commercial mortgage brokerage business into the future," Avi Beneson said.

GPARENCY is one of America's premier commercial mortgage brokerages. Based in Zoom, USA, the company operates under an innovative pricing model that enables borrowers to secure funding using a customizable fixed-fee membership model. Founded in November, 2021, the company has attracted national attention for its disruptive pricing structure and reputation for closing complex deals.

