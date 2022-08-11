LALIGA ANNOUNCES EXPANDED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP THROUGHOUT SOUTH AMERICA WITH RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE'S RUSHBET SPORTSBOOK BRAND

RSI Extends Co-Branding Deal Continent-Wide with One of the World's Most Popular Professional Sports Leagues

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RushBet, the sportsbook that gained a foothold in South America last year by becoming LaLiga's exclusive wagering partner in Colombia, is now expanding that partnership with the renowned Spanish soccer league throughout the continent.

As LaLiga prepares to kick off its schedule this week, the RushBet sportsbook operated by Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), is teaming up with the prominent league in an exclusive partnership that extends through the next three seasons.

The deal provides RushBet with intellectual property rights for the league's top two divisions -- LaLiga Santander and LaLiga Smartbank. The rights include use of team names, shields, players' pictures and competition logos.

Additionally, RushBet gains access to ex-LaLiga players, known as ambassadors. Lucky RushBet sportsbook customers will have a chance to participate in exclusive experiences such as meet-and-greets with the ambassadors.

Further, RushBet will receive merchandise such as jerseys and balls from teams and offer them to customers at sports bars, branding events and other giveaways.

The arrangement between LaLiga and RushBet also includes the awarding of hospitality packages, known as "Money Can't Buy Experiences," to customers. They can win all-expenses-paid trips, VIP style, to high-profile games such as the El Clasico, Barcelona vs. Real Madrid.

The co-branding reaches into social media as the sportsbook and the league will have a presence together in each other's accounts.

The partnership illustrates RushBet's strategy to grow its brand in the region by broadening the benefits available to customers in additional countries besides Colombia. It is also a way to support the LATAM (Latinamerica) players in LaLiga, among them Rodrigo De Paul, Alejandro (Papu) Gómez and Ángel Correa of Argentina; Federico Valverde and Ronald Araujo of Uruguay; Vinicius, Militao and Casemiro of Brazil; Falcao García, Mojica and Jeison Murillo of Colombia, and Renato Tapia of Peru.

"LaLiga is one of the most popular leagues across the globe, and we are thrilled to be able to bring our valued customers up close to this important league, said Valentin Birnstein, General Manager of RSI Colombia. "We are committed to providing RushBet players with top-tier content and high-quality entertainment, and expanding our partnership with LaLiga helps to achieve those objectives."

"This new expanded agreement will bring LaLiga even closer to our fans, sharing all the excitement and emotion that LaLiga has to offer," said Oscar Mayo, Executive Director of LaLiga. "As our fans know we have played with passion for many years, now, we are thrilled to share all the adrenaline of LaLiga with RushBet's customers in Colombia and other countries."

RushBet was honored as the "Sportsbook of the Year" for Latin America at the SBC Awards Latinoamérica 2021 ceremony in Miami, based on the platform's user experience and originality of its online sportsbook in Colombia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its partnership with La Liga, what RSI's anticipated offerings and benefits arising from that partnership will include, the timing of any events associated with the partnership and RSI's future performance with respect to that partnership. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in thirteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

About LaLiga

LaLiga is a global, innovative and socially responsible organisation which is a leader in the leisure and entertainment sector. It is a private sports association composed of the 20 public limited sports companies (SADs) and clubs of LaLiga Santander and the 22 of LaLiga SmartBank, and is responsible for organising professional football competitions in Spain. LaLiga is the football competition with the most social media followers in the world, with over 140 million followers across 16 platforms in 15 different languages. With its headquarters in Madrid (Spain), it is present in 41 countries through eleven offices and 44 delegates. The organisation carries out its social work through its foundation and was the world's first professional football league to establish a league for intellectually challenged footballers: LaLiga Genuine Santander.

