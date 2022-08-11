OGLETHORPE POWER SECOND QUARTER 2022 INVESTOR BRIEFING CALL TO BE HELD AUGUST 17

TUCKER, Ga., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oglethorpe Power Corporation executive management will discuss second quarter results during a conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Investors, media and the public may view a live internet webcast or join via telephone.

How to Participate:

Join via Internet Webcast:

Join the live webcast here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yybascja. The presentation may be downloaded when the conference begins.

Join via Telephone:

Registration is required to receive dial-in information and a pin number to participate via telephone. Register before or during the conference call here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIefdf47cf5b49402589c3f533fb00afd1

Shortly following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations page of Oglethorpe Power's website, www.opc.com/investor-relations.

For investor questions, please contact Joe Rick, Director of Capital Markets & Investor Relations, at 770-270-7240 or via e-mail at joe.rick@opc.com. For media inquiries, please contact Blair Romero, Corporate Communications Manager, at 770-270-7290 or via e-mail at blair.romero@opc.com.

About Oglethorpe Power

Oglethorpe Power is one of the nation's largest power supply cooperatives with more than $15 billion in assets serving 38 Electric Membership Corporations which, collectively, provide electricity to approximately 4.4 million Georgia residents. A proponent of conscientious energy development and use, Oglethorpe Power balances reliable and affordable energy with environmental responsibility and has an outstanding record of regulatory compliance. Its diverse energy portfolio includes natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric and coal-generating plants with a combined capacity of more than 8,300 megawatts. Oglethorpe Power was established in 1974 and is owned by its 38 Member Systems. Its headquarters are in Tucker, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb. For more information, visit www.opc.com.

