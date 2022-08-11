Vial Announces EMR Integration with Nextech to Power Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial has announced that the VialConnect integration with Nextech is now live. With VialConnect , research clinics that use Nextech EMR can display patient information relevant to inclusion/exclusion (I/E) criteria such as conditions, medications, and allergies to streamline clinical trial study recruitment for free.

The Nextech integration is available to all clinics running dermatology and ophthalmology clinical trials using VialConnect CTMS . It delivers a customizable CTMS ( clinical trial management system ) that powers core workflows and an EMR filtering tool to sort potential trial subjects from a clinic's patient database. VialConnect is part of a series of tech-enabled solutions offered by Vial, including EDC , eTMF , and eSource .

VialConnect's EMR filtering capabilities allow for complex querying within a user-friendly UI. Users can sort their database, find eligible subjects, and exclude ineligible ones based on several criteria, including indication, demographics, allergies, and current medications. The functionality is effective for indications with wide and low prevalence. Nextech also provides specific benefits for ophthalmology clinical trials , such as refraction values and OCT scans which further help to refine the patient search.

Vial is a next-generation CRO that promises faster execution and high-quality trial outcomes by leveraging Vial's tech-enabled clinical trial management system, streamlined study startup processes, and proven enrollment playbook. Together, these best-in-class services and operational excellence accelerate the development of new therapies and devices for sponsors.

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of faster trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end. The key to Vial's tech-enabled platform is Vial's modern, intuitive Electronic Source and powerful tooling for CRAs that enables considerable efficiency. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas ( Dermatology CRO , Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , and Neurology CRO ). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 125 employees and has run over 750 trials from Phase I through Phase IV.

