Adelman Travel Enhances the Guest Traveler Experience, Launching Their Newest Solution, Elite Guest Travel Management

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the growing needs for corporations to attract qualified employees, manage project-driven travel movements, and support non-profiled travelers, Adelman Travel has introduced Elite Guest Travel Management (GTM), the end-to end solution designed to efficiently manage travel, payment, expense, and reimbursement for any guest or non-profiled traveler. The unique solution combines technology and high-touch service to deliver a superior travel experience for the guest traveler, and a simplified process for the travel coordinator.

Adelman's Elite GTM is ideal for all guest traveler types including contractors, vendors, clients, training attendees and new hires, field and crew workers, and traveling medical professionals. Its flexible design enables Adelman's customers, and companies who may use an alternative TMC for their business travel program, to take advantage of the solution's benefits.

"After listening to our customers, we identified there is more demand for a solution to manage the "guest" traveler," said Jason Horstman, President & COO of Adelman Travel. "Many companies lost employees during the pandemic and are now struggling to replace them. As a result, they are regularly bringing in candidates from remote locations for interviews. The initial travel experience can be a factor in how the candidate perceives the company and may determine whether or not they accept a job offer. Adelman's approach has always been to design innovative products, services, and solutions that will meet the changing needs of our customers, and we're dedicated to staying on this path."

Adelman's Elite GTM solution is backed by Elite VIP service and proactive travel disruption management through a dedicated agent service team. The team proactively manages the experience with the guest travel coordinator to ensure the needs of the customer and guest traveler are always met. With a "follow the traveler" model, Elite GTM delivers proactive support 24 hours a day, seven days a week for both agent-booked and self-service reservations, while fully incorporating an organization's travel policy, preferred vendors and contracts into the process.

"The responsibility for booking this type of travel often falls on the shoulders of the human resources department, costing them time they can often ill afford to spend on this task," said Jeff Ochaita, Adelman's Director of Customer Technology & Global Solutions. "Elite GTM simplifies the whole process. Plus, we design customized self-service options, allowing customers to integrate the best digital solutions to meet their needs. With a self-service option, travelers can make their own travel arrangements then easily capture receipts, submit their expenses, and receive automated reimbursements for any ancillary costs."

Other features of Adelman's Elite GTM include customized payment options including virtual and mobile; full reporting and traveler tracking; easy expense reconciliation; and simplified subscription pricing.

Adelman Travel Group, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has been providing clients with high-quality corporate travel management services for over 37 years, and continues to evolve into one of the largest and most respected TMCs in North America. Adelman specializes in creating customized travel, payment, and expense management programs to meet the unique needs of each corporate client. Adelman Travel is a wholly owned midmarket division of BCD Travel, operating in 109 locations worldwide, providing global, regional, and local expertise. To learn more about Adelman's Elite Guest Travel Management (GTM) solution, visit: https://www.adelmantravel.com/guest_travel_management/

