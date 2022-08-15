THE BIG3 ANNOUNCES STAR-STUDDED COACH AND PLAYER LINEUPS FOR INAUGURAL ALL-STAR GAME

Legends Julius Erving and George Gervin to serve as coaches
First All-Star game part of the BIG3's biggest weekend ever with Monster Energy Celebrity Game and 2022 BIG3 Championship Game all hosted in Atlanta at State Farm Arena this Sunday
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BIG3 today announced the players and coaches selected for the league's inaugural All-Star Game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta this Sunday, August 21. Coverage of the game begins at 3:30 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+ followed by the 2022 BIG3 Championship Game. It is a part of a massive weekend that also includes guest musical performances, the BIG3's first-ever Monster Energy Celebrity Game, and the 2022 Championship Game.
The teams are as follows:
Team DOC
Team ICE
Head Coach: Julius Erving
Head Coach: George Gervin
Michael Beasley: 3's Company
Kevin Murphy: 3-Headed Monsters
Deshawn Stephens: Aliens
Isaiah Austin: Enemies
Gerald Green: Bivouac
Jason Richardson: Tri-State
Mario Chalmers: 3's Company
Jodie Meeks: Ball Hogs
Mike Taylor: Ghost Ballers
Donte Greene: Killer 3s
Dusan Bulut: Aliens
Jeremy Pargo: Triplets
"We're proud to feature the amazing talents in the BIG3 with our first-ever All-Star game - the game gets better every year," said BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube. "We can't wait to show out in Atlanta - with the All-Star Game, Celebrity Game, and Championship Game it is the best ticket in town."
Trilogy's Isaiah Briscoe and Earl Clark, and Power's Glen Rice Jr. were awarded All-Star game honors, but will not be playing due to their teams making it to the Championship game. Leandro Barbosa was also selected but will not play due to an injury. Donte Green will take Franklin Session's place to represent the Killer 3s as Franklin is unavailable for personal reasons.
Tickets for Championship weekend can be purchased here. The All-Star and Championship games will air on CBS and Paramount+ with coverage starting at 3:30 pm ET. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on twitter and instagram.
BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.
