LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuant , a GBG company and leading identity verification provider, announced a new integration with Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, leveraging PingOne DaVinci, a no-code identity orchestration service. The partnership will offer Acuant's best-in-class solutions to enable customization of Know Your Customer (KYC) and identity proofing for a diverse range of customers in various industries.

Acuant Integrates with Ping Identity's DaVinci to Deliver Superior Customizable KYC Solutions

Acuant joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with PingOne DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program . Partner solutions that integrate with PingOne DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time through easy drag-and-drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

"Continued expansion of the digital economy and evolving threats command the need for businesses and consumers to establish trust on demand. This means truly knowing who you are doing business with and enabling secure transactions from any location, at any time," said Christina Luttrell, Chief Executive Officer, GBG Americas (Acuant and IDology). "We are excited to partner with Ping Identity to empower businesses with the best in fraud-fighting technology."

For more than 20 years, Acuant has worked with leading global partners in every major industry to secure, scale and streamline trusted transactions. Acuant's integration with PingOne DaVinci delivers access to a complete Identity Proofing Suite for KYC, EDD, CIP and ongoing fraud and risk management. AI-powered identity verification , regulatory compliance(AML/KYC) and digital identity solutions deliver unparalleled accuracy and efficiency that balance security with customer experience. The result is the most accurate risk-decisioning that allows businesses to move faster and deliver the best experience across all channels.

"Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences," said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. "Our partnership with Acuant leverages PingOne DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey."

For more information on Acuant's work with Ping Identity visit the Integration Directory.

About Acuant

Acuant , a GBG company, powers trust in the digital world. Acuant's Trusted Identity Platform improves every customer journey (onboarding, monitoring, re-using and sharing digital identities) allowing businesses and governments to fight fraud and manage risk in one place. Omnichannel, AI-powered identity verification and KYC/AML solutions deliver actionable insights and operational efficiency. Built to be privacy minded and inclusive, Acuant technology is accessible to all demographics globally and has the industry's largest identity document library. Facilitating millions of transactions in over 200 countries and territories daily, Acuant is trusted by industry leaders in finance, crypto, retail, healthcare, gaming, hospitality and more.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity , we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless.

