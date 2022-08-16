CEC Solutions Receives USPTO Approval for CO2 Capture and Repurposing Technology

Invention transforms waste into profit and usable materials to reduce greenhouse gases

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terence Collier, president of CEC Solutions, has received approval from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a method of improving on existing CO 2 repurposing technology. Specifically, the invention relates to a system for capturing and repurposing CO 2 into usable materials, such as jet fuel, methane, carbon monoxide, kerosene and even plastics, transforming waste into profit.

By transforming CO2 into usable materials, the technology eliminates the need for carbon storage.

Exhausted CO 2 , for instance from cement fabrication, steam formation, steel production and coal burning, ends up in the air and water. High concentrations of CO 2 triggers increasingly devastating atmospheric, environment and ecological effects.

"By utilizing the seemingly unlimited resource of terrestrial, air and aquatic CO 2 , it is also possible to generate fuels and raw materials for complex organic compounds at a substantially reduced rate, thereby minimizing the need for consumption of non-renewable petroleum reserves."

Annually, 33 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide are discarded as waste. One ton of captured and transformed CO 2 can generate between $500 and $1500 in revenue. The cement industry alone, generating over 200 million metric tons per year, could see additional revenue in the trillions of dollars.

"It's not only advantageous to have a solution to reduce CO 2 emissions by capture but also to convert it into viable materials," Collier said.

Currently, the prevailing CO 2 repurposing technique uses exotic and expensive nanoparticles, which are in limited supply and prone to corrosion. But CEC technology circumvents that process with more control, increasing surface area by orders of magnitude. By transforming CO 2 into usable materials, the technology eliminates the need for carbon storage for companies that buy and sell carbon tax credits.

"Instead of capturing it and putting it underground and in the rocks, if you can turn it into fuel, that's transformative," Collier said.

Details of the patent are available at https://uspto.report/patent/grant/11,359296.

About CEC Solutions

Based in Richardson, Texas, CEC reduces carbon dioxide emissions for profit and a better planet. CEC has invented technology that transforms carbon dioxide exhaust into useful materials and bioprecursors, providing a transformative financial incentive while reducing global CO 2 levels. CO 2 /CO are repurposed into simple and complex hydrocarbons for internal consumption, storage or to be sold on the market.

