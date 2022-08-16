Guidehouse Insights Names AlsoEnergy, GreenPowerMonitor, and PowerFactors the Leading Solar and Storage Monitoring and Control Vendors

Leading providers demonstrate innovative M&C offerings, robust portfolios, and market reach

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights identifies the top monitoring and control (M&C) vendors in the industry for solar and storage. These M&C solution providers represent diverse vendors across a competitive and continually innovating landscape.

As solar and storage system deployments continue to increase globally, asset owners and customers are demanding more flexibility and efficiency from their systems. M&C vendors are well-placed in the solar and storage industry to provide offerings that allow for detailed asset management. According to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, AlsoEnergy, GreenPowerMonitor, and PowerFactors are the leading solar and storage M&C vendors.

"Many M&C vendors have surfaced as industry leaders in this market. These include diverse companies that offer a range of products and services for M&C applications," says Maria Chavez, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "As the demand for flexible and efficient solar and storage systems rises, these solutions providers are tasked with maintaining adaptable and innovative features for their clients."

According to Guidehouse Insights, by 2031, solar and storage M&C revenues are expected to reach approximately $3 billion, which is especially critical given the high upfront costs of solar PV and storage systems. M&C capabilities allow for optimized use of an asset using real-time data and as a result, they facilitate cost-effective management. Leaders demonstrate innovative M&C offerings, robust portfolios, and market reach, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Solar and Storage Monitoring and Control Vendors, outlines key trends and industry players currently active in the M&C space. Competitors were scored on Strategy and Execution and their offerings reviewed. Although many other players have shown excellent offerings in the M&C space, AlsoEnergy, Power Factors (Inaccess), and GreenPowerMonitor stood out as Leaders. Other vendors, such as meteocontrol, Trimark Associates, and SMA Solar Technology, are also highlighted. As M&C can be a rapidly evolving set of technologies, more advancements—especially in AI and machine learning—will take place in coming years. Because of rapid innovation in this market, Guidehouse Insights will keep a close eye on the competitive landscape and its evolution. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

