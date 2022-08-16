Holiday Elves to Decorate Seasonal Greeting Cards

NORTH POLE, Alaska, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

What: The U.S. Postal Service is getting ready for the holidays by holding the first day of issue ceremony for its Holidays Elves Forever stamps at Santa Claus House in North Pole, AK.





The event is free and open to the public. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #HolidayElvesStamps.



Who: Mike Elston, U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors Secretary, will serve as dedicating official





Mike Miller, president, Santa Claus House





Santa Claus





Reindeer (maybe Blitzen)



When: Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. Alaska Daylight Time (3 p.m. Eastern)



Where: Santa Claus House

101 St. Nicholas Drive

North Pole, AK 99705



RSVP: Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to RSVP at: usps.com/holidayelves.



Background: The stamps are se-tenant, which means they work together as a single scene or as individual images. Santa's happy helpers are tireless in their chores preparing treats and toys for holiday gift-giving. Just like flying reindeer, the North Pole and Santa himself, elves are woven into the fabric of the season's traditions.





Artist Don Clark first sketched his design and then created the final illustration digitally. Antonio Alcalá was the art director.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps , by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

