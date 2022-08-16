Sky Cams
Kiosk Association August - Restaurant Tech in Denver

Published: Aug. 16, 2022

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- See Kiosk Association in Denver, September 19-21 at the CREATE Show, the Future of Foodservice. We are sponsoring Ask the Expert with Chipotle and if you are a restaurant exec wanting to attend, we can save you $500 with a free pass. Just email info@kioskindustry.org with your details.

Coming up in November is Digital Signage Expo 2022 in Vegas. We'll be there in booth 617. Next month we are participating in a webinar on service and logistics with Pitney Bowes.

  • The U.S. Access Board is releasing its scope of work (aka ANPRM) this month for all types of self-service including Point-Of-Sale. They will be accepting comments and all entities are encouraged to provide comments. Link. Earlier they released guidelines for EV Charging to the ball rolling.

For more information contact info@kioskindustry.org or visit https://kioskindustry.org/. Since 1996 for 26 years serving the self-service technology market. For a complete list of verticals visit The Industry Group.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kiosk-association-august---restaurant-tech-in-denver-301606223.html

