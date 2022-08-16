Annapolis-based government consulting company founded in 2014 ranked No. 1073 of 5000 companies

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Significance announced today that it has been named among the fastest growing private companies in America, ranking No. 1073 in the 2022 Inc. magazine annual list. Founded in 2014, Significance has grown to over 100 employees and over $25M in revenue, averaging a 70% YOY growth over the past 5 years. The company continues to expand its services, expertise, and client base to meet the growing needs of its federal government clients. "When I started this company over 7 years ago, my focus was on creating a different kind of government consulting firm---one that prioritized building trusted relationships and providing expertise that would be unparalleled in our industry. Being recognized for the growth that has resulted from that vision is reinforcement that we are on the right path", said Mary Ahern Snyder, Significance Inc. founder, and president.

SIGNIFICANCE NAMED TO THE INC. 5000 FASTEST GROWING PRIVATE U.S. COMPANIES (PRNewswire)

Inc. magazine has been ranking the fastest-growing private companies in the country since 1981. Intuit, Zappos, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known companies gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Significance is thrilled to be in such great company as they continue to grow their revenue, staff, and services.

About Significance Inc.

Significance Inc. is designated an Economically-Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business with offices in Alexandria, VA , and Annapolis, MD. Founded in 2014 by Mary Ahern Snyder, the company provides government consulting services in the areas of Financial Management & Audit Support; SAP; Business Systems; Program & Project Management; Advanced Analytics & Decision Support; Transformation & Strategy; and Systems Support Training. To learn more, visit www.significanceinc.com

