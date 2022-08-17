Bestselling Author and Activist Glennon Doyle to Join the Mainstage at Blackbaud's bbcon 2022 Virtual Conference

The Tech Conference for Good Will Take Place Oct. 17–18 as a Free, Virtual Event

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced that New York Times bestselling author, podcast host, nonprofit founder and activist Glennon Doyle will join the mainstage at bbcon 2022 Virtual, the tech conference for good. This year's conference will take place Oct. 17–18 and will again be free and virtual, making the event globally accessible. Doyle will participate in a keynote conversation during the opening session.

Glennon Doyle to Join the Mainstage at Blackbaud’s bbcon 2022 Virtual Conference, Oct. 17-18. (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to welcome Glennon Doyle to bbcon this year as we look to bring inspiration and education to thousands of social good practitioners around the world," said Catherine LaCour, chief marketing officer, Blackbaud. "Glennon is a powerful voice for diversity and inclusion through her work with Together Rising, the all-women-led nonprofit that has revolutionized grassroots philanthropy and raised over $40 million for women, families, and children in crisis. We can't wait to hear what she has to share with our audience."

Doyle is the author of the number one New York Times bestseller "Untamed," a Reese's Book Club selection, which has sold over two million copies. She is also the author of "Get Untamed: The Journal"; the number one New York Times bestseller "Love Warrior," an Oprah's Book Club selection; and "Carry On, Warrior." Glennon hosts the "We Can Do Hard Things" podcast, which debuted at number one in May 2021 and was named the number one New Podcast of 2021 on Apple Podcasts.

She is an activist, founder and president of Together Rising. Through her books and weekly podcasts, Doyle shares insights on embracing diversity and cultivating environments of inclusion, shedding "cultural conditioning" and learning to live authentically.

bbcon 2022 Virtual is designed to make social good organizations, their teams and their missions stronger and more resilient. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn actionable strategies and gain insights into trends from leading experts; get a sneak peek of upcoming Blackbaud product innovation and enhancements; discover new ways to extend and enhance their tech investment with services and solutions from Blackbaud partners; learn from some of the world's leading voices on how diversity, empathy and authenticity can create stronger, more engaged leaders; and connect with like-minded professionals to build their network.

The conference will include content for all global regions, role types, and markets—arts and cultural organizations, cause-based nonprofits, educational institutions, faith communities, healthcare organizations, foundations, corporate giving and more. In conjunction with bbcon, the Blackbaud Product Update Briefings (PUBs) will be conducted Oct. 19–20.

Get more information about bbcon 2022 Virtual and register for free here.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than four decades, Blackbaud is a remote-first company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

media@blackbaud.com

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.