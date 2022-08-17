Guidehouse Ranked 2nd-Largest Healthcare Management Consulting Firm by Modern Healthcare

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and outsourcing services to public sector and commercial clients, has been ranked 2022's second-largest healthcare management consulting firm by Modern Healthcare. Up from No. 3 last year, Guidehouse is ranked among 29 US companies based on total 2021 healthcare revenue.

Continually growing, Guidehouse has been ranked among the top six companies on the annual list 10 times. The firm's Health segment helps providers, government agencies, life sciences companies, employers, payers, and other organizations solve the industry's most complex challenges. The team includes experts from diverse commercial and public health backgrounds who share knowledge to modernize and innovate healthcare services, finances, and operations.

"This recognition further validates Guidehouse's status as a trusted partner to the broader healthcare industry," said Alicia Harkness, Guidehouse partner and Health segment leader. "We have the unique ability to bring both commercial and public sector capabilities and perspectives to transform the healthcare experience and maximize its value. The firm's continued growth is directly attributed to our valued employees and the relationships we've built with our clients."

In October 2021, Guidehouse acquired Dovel Technologies, a provider of domain expertise and advanced technologies that support the health IT, life sciences, public safety, and grants management markets. The acquisition strategically expanded Guidehouse's healthcare-specific expertise in pre-clinical and clinical research, grants management, clinical care, biomedical innovation, bioinformatics, advanced analytics, digital modernization, software and infrastructure development, and more.

With 12 KLAS #1 rankings, Guidehouse is also the recipient of 11 NIH Director's Awards and multiple other accolades for its passionate commitment to helping clients deliver innovative services to their communities and customers. Visit the Guidehouse Center for Health Insights for the latest healthcare industry insights and solutions.

