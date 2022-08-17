BAODING, China, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, GWM HAVAL H6 GT, which had been launched in Australia, held its first media test drive there, with more consumers getting access to its excellent driving experience.

GWM's First Global Coupe SUV, HAVAL H6 GT Receives Favorable Reviews from Motoring Media (PRNewswire)

HAVAL H6 GT was highly praised by many media outlets for its head-turning design and smart technology features during the test drive. Multiple authoritative media were invited to enjoy an in-depth experience of the coupe, including CarExpert and Carsales.

This model adopts the shark bionic aesthetic design to demonstrate its unique sporty appearance to test drivers. The front face is designed with the elements of shark pectoral fins and teeth, and the side adopts the streamlined body and the fastback rear. These details make HAVAL H6 GT present a strong sense of sport.

"It combines the utility of the standard SUV with the uniqueness of the Coupe SUV, and this combination will gain favor from local buyers," said CarExpert, a local professional automotive website.

While taking a test drive on urban roads, the coupe also shows its excellent intelligent performance to test drivers. The test drive models are the high-spec variant, equipped with many smart tech features, such as Head Up Display (HUD) and Traffic Sign Recognition System (TSR). TSR can quickly capture the speed limit information and display it clearly on the HUD to avoid speeding.

Carsales, the Australian famous car website, commented that "HAVAL is building a momentum in Australia as new-generation models enter the market with high levels of equipment, technology and safety. Now a sportier coupe-style model has been launched to enhance it."

HAVAL H6 GT is the first global Coupe SUV based on the GWM L.E.M.O.N. Platform. This test drive allowed the media to experience the excellent driving performance of this coupe directly.

"GWM HAVAL has been committed to providing local users with product experiences that best suit their Australian lifestyles," said Tom, the brand manager of HAVAL in Australia.

Based on the insight into the Australian market and the deep understanding of users' needs, HAVAL strives to promote product iteration and upgrade. Several products have been launched in Australia successively, such as 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 and HAVAL JOLION. These vehicles are popular with local consumers for their fashionable and smart driving experience.

HAVAL has achieved a rapid sales growth by launching new products which are catering to the different preferences of local buyers. According to the data disclosed by CarExpert, the brand has continued to see tremendous sales growth in Australia, with sales of HAVAL JOLION and HAVAL H6 both up by more than 150 percent.

Now, HAVAL has laid out a diversified product lineup in the global markets, such as HAVAL JOLION, 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 family with hybrid and GT variants, HAVAL DARGO, and HAVAL H9.

