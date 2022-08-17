Three Teams Managing More than $550 Million Join Cetera

Groups formerly affiliated with PlanMember Securities and LPL among latest to join Cetera Advisor Networks

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that three teams managing more than $550 million have affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks. The teams are led by three seasoned advisors: Nuno Pereira, Jim Lohnes, and Brenton Schmidt. Pereira and Lohnes were formerly affiliated with PlanMember Securities, while Schmidt was formerly affiliated with LPL. The affiliations are among the latest recruiting wins for Cetera, which attracted a record $3.6 billion in assets in the second quarter of 2022.

Pereira manages nearly $340 million for clients. Raised in a union family, he specializes in serving union workers, providing holistic retirement planning, pension planning, and 401(k) guidance services. He serves multiple generations and works closely with union leadership and members of local unions to provide wide-ranging retirement planning services.

"After carefully evaluating options for a new firm affiliation, I'm pleased to join Cetera Advisor Networks," Pereira said. "The impressive platform and leading tools and technology offerings will help me better serve my clients for the long-term. I look forward to elevating my business and serving my union clients more holistically thanks to Cetera's dedicated support, committed team and valuable resources."

Lohnes leads Lohnes Wealth Management, which manages $120 million for clients, serving individuals in organized labor, specifically telephone and utility union members who are retiring. Schmidt is based in Delano, MN, and manages nearly $100 million, providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services for clients.

"We welcome these teams to Cetera Advisor Networks and are pleased that they have found the right fit for their business needs and aspirations," said John Pierce, head of business development at Cetera. "As financial professionals evaluate their firm affiliation, we believe Cetera will continue to rise to the top of advisors' consideration set and attract the industry's best financial professionals who are seeking a fresh start to more effectively serve their clients and grow their enterprise value."

For more information about Cetera Advisor Networks, visit https://www.cetera.com/cetera_at_a_glance/cetera-advisor-networks.

