FAST BUDS: How Modern Cannabis Cultivation Technology Is Winning More Global Awards

While cannabis seed genetics have been improving for decades, new technology and genetics are taking the cannabis cultivation world by storm, with one company, in particular, leading the charge…

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It was only a few short years ago that a whole new technology hit the world of cannabis cultivation - autoflowering cannabis plants. With some marked differences to your everyday photoperiods, for years they were classed as an inferior option. But, thanks to the hard work and dedication of the guys over at Fast Buds (among others), autos are now a more than viable option for home growers and commercial operators alike. Fast Buds have led the charge, and global awards are showing how far ahead of the pack they really are.

In the past year alone they have taken out top honors for:

Best Seedbank - India/Sativa Trade 2022

Best Autoflower - Cosecha Cup 2022

Best Sativa Strain - Autoflowering World Cup 2022 for Gorilla Punch Auto

Best Autoflowering Seed Bank - Growdiaries Poty Cup 2022

And while awards are not the be-all and end-all, they do provide us with some pretty concrete evidence of where the top producers are currently at. Fast Buds have been able to consistently take out the top awards across the multiple categories that autoflowering strains are judged upon, year after year.

The "Best Autoflower" at Cosecha Cup is one of the most coveted and highly sought-after prizes in the auto breeding world as it covers a seed bank's entire range and not just one specific cultivar. They also took out "Best Autoflower Breeder" in the growdiaries.com by a huge margin, among other awards in the same competition. The growdiaries.com awards are voted on by the wider growing community and not just a panel of judges which adds a massive amount of legitimacy. They also took out the top FIVE spots in the "Best Novelty Autoflowering Strain 2022" category.

In the past 5 years, Fast Buds have truly secured their place as the world leader in autoflowering seeds and are one of the longest-standing seed companies to be working on developing these special plants. Over 12 years ago they saw the potential that many other seed companies could not, and have since worked tirelessly to produce the very best in autoflowering genetics. From a humble garage operation to one of the largest and most trusted seed producers in the autoflower world, Fast Buds have exceeded even their own expectations.

