Globant Reports 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results

Another Quarter of Strong Results

Second quarter revenues of $429.3 million, up 40.6% year-over-year

IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.87 for the second quarter

Non-IFRS Diluted EPS of $1.22 for the second quarter

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Please see highlights below, including certain Non-IFRS measures. Note that reconciliations between Non-IFRS financial measures and IFRS operating results are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $429.3 million , representing 40.6% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 37.6% compared to 38.0% in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.1% compared to 39.3% in the second quarter of 2021.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 11.4% compared to 10.1% in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.1% compared to 16.2% in the second quarter of 2021.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.87 compared to $0.48 in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.22 compared to $0.88 in the second quarter of 2021.

Six months ended June 30, 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $830.6 million , representing 44.4% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 37.8% compared to 38.1% in the first six months of 2021.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.3% compared to 39.4% in the first six months of 2021.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 12.0% compared to 10.6% in the first six months of 2021.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.5% compared to 16.4% in the first six months of 2021.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $1.72 compared to $1.01 in the first six months of 2021.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $2.41 compared to $1.71 in the first six months of 2021.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2022



Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $361.7 million as of June 30, 2022 , a decrease of $98.7 million from $460.4 million as of December 31, 2021 , driven by seasonal impacts of tax and bonus payments, and M&A earnout payments. As of June 30, 2022 , our credit facility was fully undrawn.

Globant completed the second quarter of 2022 with 25,924 Globers, 24,410 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.

The geographic revenue breakdown for the second quarter of 2022 was as follows: 64.5% from North America (top country: US), 23.8% from Latin America (top country: Argentina ), 9.7% from EMEA (top country: Spain ) and 2.0% from Asia and Oceania (top country: India ).

In terms of currencies, 79.0% of Globant's revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were denominated in US dollars.

During the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 , Globant served a total of 1,043 customers (with revenues over $10,000 in the last twelve months) and continued to increase its wallet share, with 233 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 154 for the same period one year ago.

Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the second quarter of 2022 represented 10.5%, 25.7% and 36.7% of revenues, respectively.

"In the eight years since our IPO, Globant has consistently delivered industry leading growth with an approximate 31% revenue CAGR. We will keep to our growth mindset as Globant expands in its geographies, reinvention offering and array of platforms. We continue to experience increasing demand for our services. Business leaders are seeking new and improved ways to reach broader audiences and gain efficiencies. To address this demand, we have recently launched our new Retail and Automotive Studios, which will expand the scope of our offerings, and our new Fast Code Studio, addressing a profound transformation in software development," said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder.

"We are happy to share with you our solid financial results for the second quarter of 2022. We delivered another quarter of industry-leading revenue growth, coupled with high levels of profitability and cash generation. Second quarter revenues reached $429.3 million, an increase of 40.6% compared to the second quarter of 2021. On a constant currency basis, second quarter revenue growth was 42.1% year over year; 1.5 percentage points above our headline figure. In organic terms, we posted a 36.6% year-over-year top-line growth. This elevated level of top-line growth continues to reflect the robust demand for our services. Clients continue to choose Globant for our technical capabilities, the speed in which we deliver value to our customers, and the scale of the digital engagements we are able to provide. With this in mind, we continue to be confident in our ability to drive strong growth and robust levels of profitability, as well as maintain a solid balance sheet position," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

2022 Third Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the third quarter and the full year of 2022:

Third quarter 2022 Revenues are estimated to be at least $456 million , or 33.4% year-over-year growth. This expected growth includes a negative FX impact of 2.0 percentage points.

Third quarter 2022 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 16%-17%.

Third quarter 2022 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $1.24 (assuming an average of 42.9 million diluted shares outstanding during the third quarter).

Fiscal year 2022 Revenues are estimated to be at least $1,775 million , or 36.8% year-over-year growth. This expected revenue growth includes a negative FX impact of 3.0 percentage points.

Fiscal year 2022 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 16%-17%.

Fiscal year 2022 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $5.03 (assuming an average of 42.9 million diluted shares outstanding during 2022).

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 25,900 employees and we are present in 20 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to interim periods, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of non-financial assets, acquisition-related charges, COVID-19 related charges and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and its condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting.

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, impairment of assets, acquisition-related charges, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Six Months Ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021















Revenues 830,635

575,427

429,257

305,257 Cost of revenues (516,937)

(356,249)

(267,970)

(189,276) Gross profit 313,698

219,178

161,287

115,981















Selling, general and administrative expenses (213,316)

(154,097)

(111,678)

(82,206) Net impairment losses on financial assets (744)

(4,003)

(707)

(2,904) Other operating income and expenses, net —

11

—

— Profit from operations 99,638

61,089

48,902

30,871















Finance income 624

330

334

7 Finance expense (7,352)

(5,943)

(3,323)

(3,331) Other financial results, net 1,256

(655)

818

(1,526) Financial results, net (5,472)

(6,268)

(2,171)

(4,850)















Share of results of investment in associates —

(233)

—

(233) Other income and expenses, net 2,074

(443)

1,200

(481) Profit before income tax 96,240

54,145

47,931

25,307















Income tax (22,279)

(12,531)

(10,777)

(5,360) Net income for the period 73,961

41,614

37,154

19,947















Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects













Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:













- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (23,114)

(2,438)

(20,679)

(714) - Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI (2,092)

—

(2,091)

— - Gains and losses on cash flow hedges (4,211)

96

(4,344)

(74) Total comprehensive income for the period 44,544

39,272

10,040

19,159















Net income attributable to:













Owners of the Company 73,715

41,614

37,092

19,947 Non-controlling interest 246

—

62

— Net income for the period 73,961

41,614

37,154

19,947















Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:













Owners of the Company 44,298

39,272

9,978

19,159 Non-controlling interest 246

—

62

— Total comprehensive income for the period 44,544

39,272

10,040

19,159 Earnings per share













Basic 1.76

1.03

0.89

0.49 Diluted 1.72

1.01

0.87

0.48 Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)













Basic 41,788

40,212

41,829

40,522 Diluted 42,737

41,354

42,778

41,664

Globant S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)





June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

323,577

427,804 Investments

38,105

32,581 Trade receivables

368,407

300,109 Other assets

7,562

7,855 Other receivables

64,926

49,194 Other financial assets

4,810

2,057 Total current assets

807,387

819,600









Non-current assets







Investments

1,517

1,027 Other assets

9,036

8,583 Other receivables

19,393

24,263 Deferred tax assets

37,973

58,404 Investment in associates

1,391

— Other financial assets

24,500

25,233 Property and equipment

138,999

133,373 Intangible assets

104,133

102,016 Right-of-use assets

153,823

144,581 Goodwill

580,042

567,451 Total non-current assets

1,070,807

1,064,931 TOTAL ASSETS

1,878,194

1,884,531









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities







Trade payables

54,556

63,210 Payroll and social security taxes payable

159,165

184,464 Borrowings

8,641

10,305 Other financial liabilities

57,133

63,059 Lease liabilities

33,380

25,917 Tax liabilities

18,577

18,071 Income tax payable

3,687

20,318 Other liabilities

230

955 Total current liabilities

335,369

386,299









Non-current liabilities







Trade payables

4,459

6,387 Borrowings

788

1,935 Other financial liabilities

30,115

61,226 Lease liabilities

108,862

108,568 Deferred tax liabilities

2,076

1,289 Income tax payable

4,053

877 Payroll and social security taxes payable

917

— Provisions for contingencies

12,563

9,637 Total non-current liabilities

163,833

189,919 TOTAL LIABILITIES

499,202

576,218









Capital and reserves







Issued capital

50,339

50,080 Additional paid-in capital

898,840

872,030 Other reserves

(35,812)

(6,395) Retained earnings

463,375

389,660 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,376,742

1,305,375 Non-controlling interests

2,250

2,938 Total equity

1,378,992

1,308,313 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1,878,194

1,884,531

Globant S.A.

Selected Cash Flow Data

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Three months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Net Income for the period 37,154

19,947 Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others 37,899

23,720 Changes in working capital (30,074)

(15,550) Cash flows from operating activities 44,979

28,117 Capital expenditures (27,783)

(17,628) Cash flows from investing activities (51,465)

(24,757) Cash flows from financing activities (9,753)

279,414 Net increase in cash & cash equivalents (16,239)

282,774

Globant S.A.

Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Six Months Ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021















Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit













Gross Profit 313,698

219,178

161,287

115,981 Depreciation and amortization expense 10,800

5,883

5,582

3,082 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 1,914

1,830

1,114

815 Adjusted gross profit 326,412

226,891

167,983

119,878 Adjusted gross profit margin 39.3 %

39.4 %

39.1 %

39.3 %















Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses













Selling, general and administrative expenses (213,316)

(154,097)

(111,678)

(82,206) Depreciation and amortization expense 28,933

21,745

14,778

11,907 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 23,477

15,791

13,116

8,109 Acquisition-related charges (a) 5,710

6,596

3,233

3,962 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (155,196)

(109,965)

(80,551)

(58,228) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues (18.7) %

(19.1) %

(18.8) %

(19.1) %















Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit from Operations













Profit from Operations 99,638

61,089

48,902

30,871 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 25,391

17,621

14,230

8,924 Impairment of tax credits —

(11)

—

— Acquisition-related charges (a) 11,715

13,473

6,075

7,399 COVID-19-related charges (b) —

2,228

—

2,228 Adjusted Profit from Operations 136,744

94,400

69,207

49,422 Adjusted Profit from Operations margin 16.5 %

16.4 %

16.1 %

16.2 %















Reconciliation of Net income for the period













Net income for the period 73,715

41,614

37,092

19,947 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 25,391

17,621

14,230

8,924 Acquisition-related charges (a) 10,598

16,202

4,289

9,549 COVID-19-related charges (b) —

2,228

—

2,228 Impairment of tax credits —

(11)

—

— Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments (6,767)

(6,928)

(3,474)

(4,169) Adjusted Net income 102,937

70,726

52,137

36,479 Adjusted Net income margin 12.4 %

12.3 %

12.1 %

12.0 %















Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS













Adjusted Net income 102,937

70,726

52,137

36,479 Diluted shares 42,737

41,354

42,778

41,664 Adjusted Diluted EPS 2.41

1.71

1.22

0.88

(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

(b) COVID-19 related charges include, when applicable, bad debt provision related to the effect of COVID-19 on our customers businesses, donations and other expenses directly attributable to the pandemic that are both incremental to charges incurred prior to the outbreak and not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal and clearly separable from normal operations. Moreover, these charges also include rent concessions that we were granted due to the pandemic environment.

Globant S.A.

Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Metrics Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022











Total Employees 19,428 21,849 23,526 24,504 25,924 IT Professionals 18,350 20,573 22,167 23,158 24,410











North America Revenues % 63.9 65.2 63.9 64.1 64.5 Latin America Revenues % 20.6 21.6 23.1 23.5 23.8 EMEA Revenues % 13.2 11.1 10.7 10.1 9.7 Asia and Oceania Revenues % 2.3 2.1 2.3 2.3 2.0











USD Revenues % 76.4 74.8 73.4 80.6 79.0 Other Currencies Revenues % 23.6 25.2 26.6 19.4 21.0











Top Customer % 10.3 11.5 11.0 11.0 10.5 Top 5 Customers % 26.4 27.6 26.8 28.0 25.7 Top 10 Customers % 39.8 39.7 37.6 38.6 36.7











Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)* 734 816 921 982 1,043 Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months) 154 162 185 206 233













(*) Represents customers with more than $10,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.

