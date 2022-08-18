JCET Performance Hits Another Record High in 1H 2022, Benefiting From Global Resource Optimization

Q2 2022 Financial Highlights：

Revenue was RMB 7.46 billion , an increase of 4.9% year on year. A record high second quarter in the company's history.

Generated RMB 1.04 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 0.64 billion , free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.4 billion .

Net profit was RMB 0.68 billion .

Earnings per share was RMB 0.39 , as compared to RMB 0.54 in Q2 2021.

1H 2022 Financial Highlights：

Revenue was RMB 15.59 billion , an increase of 12.8% year on year, a record high in the company's history.

Generated RMB 2.68 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 1.51 billion , free cash flow for the first half of 2022 was RMB 1.17 billion .

Net profit was RMB 1.54 billion , an increase of 16.7% year on year, a record high in the company's history.

Earnings per share was RMB 0.87 , as compared to RMB 0.78 in 1H 2021.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, announced its financial results for the first half year of 2022. The financial report shows that in the first half of 2022, JCET achieved revenue of RMB 15.59 billion, an increase of 12.8% year on year, and net profit of RMB 1.54 billion, with an overall solid and positive performance.

In 2022, the global IC market showed local fluctuations, and the demand growth for individual applications slowed down. In the face of these market dynamics, JCET upheld its professional and international management strategies, leveraged its rich technology insights and global resource optimization, and focused on technologies and processes such as advanced packaging and high value-added applications, ensuring steady business operations while maintaining a solid upward development trend.

At the same time, JCET overcame the adverse impact of the recurring local COVID-19 epidemic to ensure stable and orderly production while achieving a series of milestones in innovative technology development and manufacturing expansion.

JCET increased its investment in production and technology development in the field of high-performance packaging and achieved new levels of packaging capabilities for chipsets for smartphones. At the same time, revenue from the automotive electronics and computing electronics markets increased significantly compared to the same period last year, showing that the company is continuing to optimize its product portfolio while focusing on markets of high value-added applications. With the cultivation of differentiated competitiveness, the company is building new momentum for further development. JCET's microelectronics wafer-level micro-system integration high-end manufacturing project officially started construction in July, which is an example of JCET's steady advancement of its business strategy in advanced packaging technology and high-end manufacturing. This will greatly enhance JCET's innovation and manufacturing capability to better meet the needs of global customers and to build up the future growth of the company.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET said, "Due to the superimposed impact of the domestic epidemic and the fluctuation of the global economic situation, the overheated semiconductor IC market is likely to enter a downward cycle, especially the decline of the domestic cell phone market and consumer market. This will put certain pressure on the capacity efficiency of the company's domestic plants, and the orders from relevant markets are not optimistic. The company will continue to promote lean production and optimization of our product portfolio, and continue to actively invest in technology development and advanced production capacity in the field of high-performance packaging and testing to lay a solid foundation for future stable development."

For more information, please refer to the JCET 1H FY2022 Report.

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)









RMB in millions

































Jun 30, 2022

Dec 31, 2021 ASSETS

















Current assets

















Currency funds











2,356

2,761 Trading financial assets











3,440

2,670 Derivative financial assets











0

5 Accounts receivable











3,695

4,271 Receivables financing











66

28 Prepayments











145

183 Other receivables











62

77 Inventories











3,771

3,193 Assets classified as held for sale











0

99 Other current assets











128

130 Total current assets











13,663

13,417 Non-current assets

















Long-term receivables











37

38 Long-term equity investments











762

770 Other equity investments











441

418 Investment properties











91

93 Fixed assets











18,485

18,424 Construction in progress











961

661 Right-of-use assets











592

622 Intangible assets











485

447 Goodwill











2,130

2,023 Deferred tax assets











183

185 Other non-current assets











1

1 Total non-current assets











24,168

23,682 Total assets











37,831

37,099



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Jun 30, 2022

Dec 31, 2021 Current liabilities

















Short-term borrowings











1,673

2,193 Derivative financial liabilities











16

2 Notes payable











215

579 Accounts payable











5,288

5,298 Contract liabilities











357

458 Employee benefits payable











929

1,062 Taxes and surcharges payable











180

235 Other payables











757

414 Liabilities classified as held for sale











0

45 Current portion of long-term liabilities











1,068

1,052 Other current liabilities











4

3 Total current liabilities











10,487

11,341 Non-current liabilities

















Long-term borrowings











3,767

3,751 Lease liabilities











540

568 Long-term employee benefits payable











7

20 Deferred income











358

337 Deferred tax liabilities











95

82 Total non-current liabilities











4,767

4,758 Total liabilities











15,254

16,099 Equity

















Paid-in capital











1,780

1,780 Capital reserves











14,996

14,984 Accumulated other comprehensive income











105

(281) Surplus reserves











174

174 Unappropriated profit











5,522

4,334 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent











22,577

20,991 Minority shareholders











0

9 Total equity











22,577

21,000 Total liabilities and equity











37,831

37,099







































CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)





RMB in millions, except share data

























Three months ended

Six months ended





Jun 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2021 Revenue



7,455

7,106

15,594

13,818 Less: Cost of sales



6,107

5,793

12,706

11,430 Taxes and surcharges



27

22

43

42 Selling expenses



48

47

97

97 Administrative expenses



236

237

494

467 Research and development expenses



315

291

638

548 Finance expenses



(8)

61

15

157 Including: Interest expenses



49

90

92

200 Interest income



9

15

16

20 Add: Other income



26

56

83

97 Investment income / (loss)



28

286

40

284 Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures



(2)

285

(7)

283 Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging



0

(1)

0

(3) Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities



(17)

0

(14)

0 Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



2

(4)

(5)

0 Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



(65)

11

(64)

(17) Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets



9

9

23

15 Operating profit / (loss)



713

1,012

1,664

1,453 Add: Non-operating income



1

5

6

6 Less: Non-operating expenses



1

1

1

3 Profit / (loss) before income taxes



713

1,016

1,669

1,456 Less: Income tax expenses



31

80

126

133 Net profit / (loss)



682

936

1,543

1,323 Classified by continuity of operations

















Profit / (loss) from continuing operations



682

936

1,543

1,323 Classified by ownership

















Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent



682

936

1,543

1,322 Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders



0

0

0

1 Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period



5,196

1,904

4,335

1,518 Less: Cash dividends payable



356

89

356

89 Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）



5,522

2,751

5,522

2,751 Other comprehensive income, net of tax



419

(148)

386

(101) Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



419

(148)

386

(101) Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss



0

0

0

1 Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan



0

0

0

1 Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss



419

(148)

386

(102) Comprehensive income using the equity method that may be reclassified to profit or loss



(7)

(20)

(7)

(20) Cash flow hedge reserve



(13)

5

(18)

(5) Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements



439

(133)

411

(77) Total comprehensive income



1,101

788

1,929

1,222 Including:

















Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



1,101

788

1,929

1,221 Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders



0

0

0

1 Earnings per share

















Basic earnings per share



0.39

0.54

0.87

0.78 Diluted earnings per share



0.39

0.54

0.87

0.78







































CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited) RMB in millions

























Three months ended

Six months ended





Jun 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services



8,184

7,346

16,999

14,785 Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds



32

76

147

233 Other cash receipts relating to operating activities



62

62

132

113 Total cash inflows from operating activities



8,278

7,484

17,278

15,131 Cash payments for goods and services



5,766

4,347

11,612

9,420 Cash payments to and on behalf of employees



1,060

1,142

2,309

2,270 Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges



314

249

501

379 Other cash payments relating to operating activities



93

69

171

181 Total cash outflows from operating activities



7,233

5,807

14,593

12,250 Net cash flows from operating activities



1,045

1,677

2,685

2,881 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from returns of investments



4,160

396

5,160

396 Cash receipts from investment income



32

0

38

0 Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



8

132

34

168 Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units



(1)

0

27

0 Total cash inflows from investing activities



4,199

528

5,259

564 Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



651

1,051

1,550

1,648 Cash payments for investments



4,310

1,955

5,960

1,955 Total cash outflows from investing activities



4,961

3,006

7,510

3,603 Net cash flows from investing activities



(762)

(2,478)

(2,251)

(3,039) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Cash proceeds from investments by others



0

4,966

0

4,966 Cash receipts from borrowings



985

737

1,515

2,360 Other cash receipts relating to financing activities



0

0

0

347 Total cash inflows from financing activities



985

5,703

1,515

7,673 Cash repayments for debts



988

2,867

1,734

5,529 Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses



49

71

90

205 Other cash payments relating to financing activities



446

452

589

559 Total cash outflows from financing activities



1,483

3,390

2,413

6,293 Net cash flows from financing activities



(498)

2,313

(898)

1,380 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



59

(15)

57

(8) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(156)

1,497

(407)

1,214 Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



2,512

1,884

2,763

2,167 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



2,356

3,381

2,356

3,381

