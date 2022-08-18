Paulig Adds Flavour with Infor

Paulig chooses Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage to realize its One Paulig business transformation

HELSINKI, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Paulig, an international, family-owned food and beverage company, has selected Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage. The industry-specific suite of Infor applications, delivered in the multi-tenant cloud, will support Paulig's business transformation to harmonize processes and streamline its operating model internationally.

Paulig is a Finnish family-owned food and beverage company that provides primarily coffees and beverages, Tex Mex and spices, snacks and plant-based choices to an international market. Its brands are Paulig, Santa Maria, Risenta and Poco Loco. The company has 2,300 employees in 13 countries.

"Paulig chose Infor based on its deep industry-specific functionality and having a true modern cloud solution that is always up to date. The solution enhances productivity and visibility through all operations at Paulig," says Marika Lindström, Paulig's CIO.

The solution consists of core ERP (Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage), product life cycle management (Infor PLM for Process), production scheduling (Infor Supply Chain Planning), and warehouse mobility (Infor Factory Track). Like other Infor products, the solution will be running on the Infor OS digital platform, residing on Amazon Web Services.

"Choosing Infor as a partner for our business transformation program will help our organization work as One Paulig. We need to have increased visibility into our processes, which is something that Infor provides with their modern, cloud solution in a trustworthy, industry-specific manner," says Juha Väre, Paulig's CFO. "We believe Infor's capabilities help Paulig reach a new level of efficiency in our organisation and improve services to our customers."

Malin Petterson, Infor EMEA North general manager, says, "We are thrilled to welcome Paulig as a new customer in the Infor family. Infor respects Paulig's strong heritage and brands in Europe."

Juha Levo, Infor country manager for Finland, continues, "With strong roots in Northern Europe for both companies, Infor will serve Paulig with a wide local ecosystem for cooperation and support in all the Paulig operating countries."

About Paulig

Paulig is a family-owned food and beverage company, growing a new, sustainable food culture – one that is good for both people and the planet. Paulig provides all things tasty: coffees and beverages, Tex Mex and spices, snacks and plant-based choices. The company's brands are Paulig, Santa Maria, Risenta and Poco Loco. Paulig's sales amounted to EUR 966 million in 2021. The company has 2,300 passionate employees in 13 countries working around the purpose: For a life full of flavour. Visit www.pauliggroup.com

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 60,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. Visit www.infor.com .

