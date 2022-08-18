Six Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne Attorneys Named to 2023 List of Best Lawyers in America

Firm founders earn honors for third consecutive year

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Six lawyers with Houston-based law firm Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne have been named to the list of Best Lawyers in America for 2023, recognition that places them among the top practicing attorneys in the country.

This is the third consecutive year firm partners Kevin Jordan, Walter Lynch, and Michael Cancienne have been recognized. Mr. Jordan and Mr. Cancienne have been honored for their outstanding work in Commercial Litigation, and Mr. Lynch has received recognition as a leading personal injury defense lawyer.

Three Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne attorneys have also been named to the list of Best Lawyers "Ones to Watch," which recognizes professional excellence in lawyers earlier in their careers. Attorneys Caroline Carter, Jeb Golinkin, and Callan B. Edquist have been honored for their work in Commercial Litigation.

"Everything we do in our work and for our clients is based on our core values: building relationships, working collaboratively and going above and beyond," said Mr. Jordan. "This recognition is a testament to those values, and we couldn't be happier knowing our peers see and acknowledge our hard work and commitment to our clients."

One of the most respected peer-review attorney guides in the country, Best Lawyers in America is based on confidential client and peer evaluations, as well as extensive editorial research. To read more about Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne's Best Lawyers, visit: https://www.bestlawyers.com/firms/jordan-lynch-cancienne-pllc/82206/US

Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC is a Houston-based civil trial law firm whose lawyers have a proven courtroom track record in high-stakes litigation nationwide. They represent clients as both plaintiffs and defendants in commercial disputes, construction matters, products liability, toxic torts, trade secret, and catastrophic personal injury claims. Flexibility in fee structuring is a hallmark of the way the firm does business. To learn more, visit the website at https://www.jlcfirm.com/.

