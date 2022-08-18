Sky Cams
Ten Olshan Lawyers Selected to The Best Lawyers in America 2023; Two Named as "Ones to Watch"

Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP announced that ten of the firm's lawyers have been selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America ©2023 and two lawyers have been named to the "Ones to Watch" list.

About Olshan
Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.

