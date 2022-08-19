2022 World 5G Convention : Application Scenarios Exceed 20000 in China

HARBIN, China, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --This is a report from Science and Technology Daily:

The 2022 World 5G Convention concluded on August 11 in Harbin,capital city of Heilongjiang Province located at northeast China.

This is the fourth year of the World 5G Convention. At the closing ceremony of the Convention, 39 projects were signed with a total contract value of 33.21 billion yuan.

The outcomes of the Convention will profoundly impact the 5G development process of China and the rest of the world.

5G ecology emerging

This year's convention is co-hosted by the Heilongjiang Province People's Government, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Hu Changsheng, governor of Heilongjiang Province, said the Convention fully showcased the latest achievements and applications of 5G .

"5G is an enabling technology. Consumers and the industry will capture its 20 and 80 percent of the market, respectively," said Zhou Ji, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering. His view indicates how the industry thinks of the application prospect of 5G technology.

In fact, 5G technology is helpful in many industries including industrial, energy, healthcare, education and transportation. By June 2022, there are more than 20,000 scenarios about 5G innovative application in China.

"To cope with the challenges caused by the uncertainty of current international situations while further strengthening the construction and application of 5G, it is necessary to create a 5G ecology to enhance the development of the 5G industrial chain, thus better supporting China's economic and social development," said Wu Hequan, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

Heilongjiang embraces 5G

Heilongjiang, as one of the hosts, has invited leading enterprises such as Huawei, Tencent and Baidu to invest in its digital manufacturing, digital services and new infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, an increasing number of typical applications can be demonstrated that 5G technology has been widely used in promoting agricultural modernization and improving farmers' lives and rural governance, according to a report released at the Convention.

Among them, a 5G digital farm project, jointly built by enterprises like Beidahuang Group and Heilongjiang Branch of China Unicom, won the second prize of the "5G Fusion Application Competition" at the Convention.

In this project, smart devices, such as security cameras, field monitoring sensors and 5G unmanned vehicles for plant protection have been used to replace farmers' working.

"The entire farm has been covered with 5G network which supports intelligent monitoring and management in the field," said Yu Yang, general manager of smart agriculture division of Heilongjiang Unicom Industrial Internet Co., LTD.

Yu noted that the 5G digital farm project establishes connection of all elements (people, land, device, material and environment) of production operation and covers arable land of 23,000 mu (about 15, 333 square meters) .

Through standardized and scientific planting management, income can be increased by 200 to 300 yuan per mu, said Meng Qi, director of smart agriculture division of Heilongjiang Unicom Industrial Internet Co., LTD.

