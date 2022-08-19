INDIEV All-Electric Crossover: Exclusive Driving Footage of the INDI One in Beverly Hills, Updated Specifications Revealed

INDIEV All-Electric Crossover: Exclusive Driving Footage of the INDI One in Beverly Hills, Updated Specifications Revealed

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, INDIEV revealed exclusive new footage of the INDI One driving through Beverly Hills. The footage marks a pre-production milestone, driving down historic Rodeo Drive just blocks from INDIEV's first Brand Experience Center. Media members, local government and green energy leaders, and Los Angeles influencers were given test rides in the INDI One, the first time that test rides of the INDI One have been publicly available on the west coast.

"It was a smooth quiet ride in the INDI One, but the kicker is being able to game on a full-blown PC with VR" DaPoets, Tech influencer

"I'm so excited to be a part of the edge of the future here at INDI" -Stephanie Heiner, INDI Innovator

"It really put the future of technology into perspective for me" -Alliestrasza, streamer & influencer

"The INDI One is the car for live streamers!" -Nezst, Twitch streamer

Alongside the new footage, updated specifications for the Standard and Premium Trim packages were unveiled:

Standard Trim:

Range- 230mi

0-60mph- 6.7s

Torque– 410 Nm

Battery- 76 kWh

Horsepower– 275 hp

Top Speed- 120mph

Charging- 100 kW DC

Powertrain- Single Motor RWD

Starting Price- $45,000

Premium Trim:

Range- 300mi

0-60mph- 4.2s

Torque– 730 Nm

Battery- 95 kWh

Horsepower– 475 hp

Top Speed- 130mph

Charging- 150 kW DC

Powertrain- Dual Motor AWD

Starting Price- $69,000

Colors- Pacific Pearl, Premiere, Melrose, Laguna, Griffith, Beverly Blush, Silverlake, City Nights, & Sunset

L/W/H- 189"|78"|67"

Trunk Cargo Space- 43 cu ft

The INDI One can be reserved directly at this link , with reservation deposits costing $100 for the Standard Trim and $200/$400 for the Premium Trim. Parties interested in becoming INDI One Innovators or distributors can contact Innovators@indiev.com & distributor@indiev.com .

Contact:

Ellen Lee, GM of Marketing

media@indiev.com

About INDIEV

INDIEV was founded in Los Angeles in 2017 on the idea that the future of personal mobility will no longer be defined solely by horsepower or top speed, but rather from the connectivity, customizability, and processing power offered to drivers and passengers. Anchored by the Vehicle Integrated Computer, INDIEV hopes to bring tremendous computing power and endless options for creativity into personal transportation.

At INDIEV, We Do Cars, and You Do You.

To find out more about INDIEV, please visit www.INDIEV.com and our social platforms: Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

INDI EV logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INDI EV