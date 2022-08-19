KRBP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Kiromic Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 4, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP).

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Kiromic common stock issued in connection with the Company's public offering that closed on July 2, 2021 and/or (b) Kiromic common stock between June 25, 2021 and August 13, 2021, both dates inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until October 4, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

The complaint alleges that the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's public offering that closed on July 2, 2021 (the "Offering Documents") failed to disclose that the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had, prior to the filing of these documents, imposed a clinical hold on the Company's Investigational New Drug ("IND") applications for its two new drug candidates. Given that the offering closed on July 2, 2021, more than thirty (30) days after the Company submitted the IND applications for its two immunotherapy product candidates, investors were assured that no clinical hold had been issued and clinical trials would commence.

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law