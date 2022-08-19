Leadstar Media secures casino license in West Virginia

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Affiliate and media company Leadstar Media is now fully licensed and operational in the state of West Virginia to promote legal online casino brands. The iGaming license issued by The West Virginia Lottery allows the company to partner with and promote the legal iGaming operators currently in the state as well as any future operators that will launch their services in the state of West Virginia

Leadstar Media is now set to provide Mountain State iGaming players with legal online casinos, casino offers, and information through several of the company's US products, including Bettingapps.com and Unitedgamblers.com.

The company previously only held a sports wagering license from The West Virginia Lottery, which they used to legally operate their sports betting supplier products such as Sportsbooksonline.com, Bookiesbonuses.com/us, and the two aforementioned websites.

The acquisition of its iGaming license now allows Leadstar Media to promote all forms of legal online gambling in the state of West Virginia, further cementing themselves as a leader in the US iGaming affiliation industry.

Eskil Kvarnström, CEO Leadstar Media:

"Since launching our products in the USA, we have been humbled and honored by the tremendous growth and success as one of the leaders in the iGaming affiliate industry. We are pleased to announce yet another state where we are now fully licensed to operate our full vertical of iGaming supplier products, all of which strictly adhere to the laws and regulations set by the governing bodies in each state they operate in. Obtaining our full iGaming supplier license in West Virginia is yet another major stepping stone for us in our journey of becoming the best iGaming affiliate in every regulated US state. I am proud of the continuous hard work our entire US team has done to both obtain this license and make use of it by creating the best products available for our customers in the US. Although we are a company that successfully operates in different geographical markets all around the globe, we are admittedly most excited about the potential success and challenges that come with the US iGaming industry. We have made a strong push in the US since day one, and wholeheartedly plan on continuing our strongest efforts to become the number one affiliate in the US."

This newly obtained license will allow Leadstar Media to display the full range of both legal betting sites and online casinos in West Virginia across their entire US product portfolio.

Leadstar Media is now operational in 15 states including New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Colorado.

