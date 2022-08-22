SAS and SingleStore deliver next-generation data and analytics architecture

SAS Viya with SingleStore will simplify data access, improve productivity and expand analytical insights

CARY, N.C., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytics leader SAS has joined forces with SingleStore to help organizations remove barriers to data access, maximize performance and scalability, and uncover key data-driven insights. SAS® Viya® with SingleStore enables the use of SAS analytics and AI technology on data stored in SingleStore's cloud-native real-time database. The integration provides flexible, open access to curated data to help accelerate value for cloud, hybrid and on-premises deployments.

"The economic costs of storage and infrastructure, as well as the complexity of data integration and manual processing, often obstruct today's technology leaders from making decisions quickly and effectively," said Carl Olofson, Research Vice President of Data Management Software at IDC. "By moving more intelligence capabilities closer to their data, organizations can greatly improve productivity and performance, reduce economic costs and accelerate data-driven decisions."

Through SingleStore's data compression and SAS' analytic performance, the companies aim to reduce the complexity of data management and integration, as well as the computational time required to train sophisticated models.

"For many organizations, repetitive data movement, manual processes and isolated data islands make it difficult to quickly derive value from analytics," said Bryan Harris, Chief Technology Officer at SAS. "SAS Viya with SingleStore delivers a game-changing set of capabilities that simplifies and accelerates the iterative data and analytics loops to improve speed-to-decision and unlock that critical value."

SAS Viya with SingleStore enables the advanced AI and machine learning analytics of SAS to be executed directly against relational database tables in SingleStore. By delivering this capability, SAS and SingleStore will considerably reduce customers' technical debt of duplicative data stores, helping improve analytic workload performance and ultimately uncover key competitive advantages.

"The integration of SingleStore's hybrid, multi-cloud database into the parallel analytics engine, SAS Viya, will dramatically improve performance, reduce cost, and enable real-time applications for organizations," said Raj Verma, CEO of SingleStore. "Personally, it is a privilege to partner with the company that practically invented analytics, AI and ML. I have long admired SAS in terms of its technology, culture and leadership, and to partner with them as they reinvent the space is both an honor and an exciting opportunity."

In December 2020, SingleStore announced a strategic relationship with SAS. Learn more about the SAS Viya with SingleStore integration, which is available now, at sas.com/viya-singlestore and singlestore.com/partners/sas-viya/.

