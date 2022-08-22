TribeTokes To Launch Clean Vaping Line in Massachusetts

Strategic licensing agreement will introduce the brand into MA dispensaries by Q3 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TribeTokes LLC, a leader in the "clean cannabis vaping" movement on the east coast, has partnered with regional operator Blue Box Brands to debut its line of Delta 9 THC vaping products exclusively at licensed adult-use and medical dispensaries in Massachusetts by Q3 2022.

TribeTokes (PRNewswire)

"Our mission from Day 1 was to introduce a cleaner vaping product with no fillers or synthetic ingredients, so that consumers who prefer vaping cannabis can do so safely. We started on this journey in 2017 with CBD and have built a loyal brand following of customers who love our formulations. We are thrilled to introduce Delta 9 THC versions of our beloved products to Massachusetts," explained Degelis Pilla, Co-Founder and CEO of TribeTokes , who is a native of Nahant, MA. "TribeTokes is excited to enter this booming market with the seasoned team at Blue Box Brands, who share our passion for clean products that both look and feel great," adds Kymberly Byrnes, Co-Founder and CMO of TribeTokes.

The strategic licensing agreement will be a key move in TribeTokes' transition from CBD e-commerce into regulated THC markets.

"We are very excited to offer such a high-quality and women-owned brand to our dispensary network in Massachusetts," says Chris Michaud, CEO of Blue Box Brands.

The introduction of the TribeTokes brand into one of the fastest growing adult use markets continues to elevate the company's presence beyond online sales and its presence in brick & mortar CBD stores nationwide.

Dr. Lynn Parodneck, a full time medical marijuana practitioner with over 20 years of experience and over 500 active patients, is a Medical Advisor to TribeTokes. She explains, "There are many emerging cannabis brands. As a consumer, your job is to purchase reliable products that are safe and consistent. The leadership team of TribeTokes has a conscience - something that is greatly needed in the vaping category. I wholeheartedly support TribeTokes and their attention to detail, research, and hard work."

More information about TribeTokes and its brands can be found at tribetokes.com.

ABOUT TRIBETOKES LLC

TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, wellness and beauty products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. TribeTokes is dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry, and celebrating its thriving and diverse community.

