BYJU'S ANNOUNCES AFTERSCHOOL, AN OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD COMPUTER CODING COURSE WITH NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON

Astrophysicist, Neil deGrasse Tyson, in collaboration with StarTalk, brings kids on a coding journey through space in a newly introduced curriculum from the virtual learning platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BYJU'S , the world's largest education technology company, today announced AfterSchool with Neil deGrasse Tyson, a newly developed virtual course offering that takes students on a computer coding journey through space. Presented by Neil deGrasse Tyson in collaboration with StarTalk, BYJU'S has developed a unique curriculum in which children will explore the mysteries of the universe and learn to apply the basics of coding through interactive gaming applications.

"I was delighted to be asked to help develop astronomical content from scratch," said Tyson. "It's important to nurture free-range kids by creating a free-range place for them to explore, discover, be curious, and ask crazy questions. Why? Because that's how kids learn."

The AfterSchool program is led by live BYJU'S instructors with customized videos introduced by Neil deGrasse Tyson who will guide students of varying coding skills through four different adventures from intermediate to advanced. Specifically created for kids ages 8-12, the goal of the program is to inspire students to expand their knowledge of space, tap into their creativity and build critical thinking skills in either a 1:1 or a 1:4 group virtual setting.

Students will learn how to code across a diverse range of topics and interests through AfterSchool, which offers up to 48 coding sessions. From journeying to Mars through interactive games to building animations and apps that depict exoplanets, the program aims to help students develop or enhance their coding skills while immersing themselves in a topic they're interested in, like space. The full list of courses, offered at both intermediate and advanced levels, includes:

Asteroid Travel – Students will help a spacecraft avoid the asteroids coming their way on a mission to Jupiter.

Black Hole Escape – Kids will learn the concept of a black hole, how to create a simulation to demonstrate the concept of a black hole, and more.

Exoplanet Explorer – Children can learn about exoplanets in space and develop an exoplanet explorer app by applying the learnings from the previous classes.

Mars Traveler – Kids will learn about the journey to Mars and develop their first mobile application that performs mathematical calculations regarding the journey.

"The AfterSchool coding program was inspired by a common trend we noticed amongst our students worldwide," said Sajid Shariff, Global Head of Growth for BYJU'S. "Regardless of culture, location, or background, kids are fascinated by and interested in space. With the help of this generation's most passionate cosmic storyteller, Neil deGrasse Tyson, we are thrilled to deliver a curriculum for kids around the world that blends a love of space with the ability to learn how to code."

AfterSchool packages are now available and start at $289 for one-on-one learning and $159 for group classes. For more information on BYJU'S and StarTalk's AfterSchool with Neil deGrasse Tyson programming, including pricing options, visit the website . For a preview of AfterSchool with Neil deGrasse Tyson and BYJU'S click here .

The AfterSchool Program is BYJU'S latest collaboration with Neil deGrasse Tyson following the launch of its first virtual BYJU'S Summer Camp this past summer. The camp featured dynamic workshops and unique events that connected students globally with leading experts in the fields of STEM, arts, gaming, cuisine, and more including Neil deGrasse Tyson, Sophia the Robot, and Chef Logan Guleff, among others. Learn more about the Summer Camp here .

ABOUT BYJU'S

BYJU'S, the world's largest education technology company, provides engaging and personalized learning programs to more than 150 million students around the world. Founded and headquartered in India, BYJU'S mission is to make high-quality and innovative education available to all students. The BYJU'S family of brands cater to a wide range of learners of all ages and includes BYJU'S FutureSchool, Epic, Osmo, Tynker, and the BYJU'S Learning App featuring Disney. With users in more than 100 countries and learning programs offered in multiple languages, BYJU'S is at the forefront of creating tech-driven and immersive learning experiences for students around the world. For more information, visit www.byjus.com/global .

ABOUT STARTALK

Created in 2009, StarTalk bridges the intersection between science, pop culture, and comedy led by famed astrophysicist and host, Neil deGrasse Tyson, alongside his comedic co-hosts, and expert guests. Through its various programming, StarTalk explores captivating subjects such as space travel, the role science plays in our lives, the future of our Earth and the environment, and breaking news from the universe. Whether on YouTube or your audio platform of choice, you can tune into StarTalk's latest programming multiple times per week.

BYJU'S Media Contact

Catherine McNally

PR Director, North America

catherine.mcnally@byjusfutureschool.com

BYJU'S (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BYJU’S