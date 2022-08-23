Genpact Teams Up with USAA to Support Its Property Direct Repair Program

Genpact's extensive industry expertise and AI-powered claims management platform will help improve overall Member experiences and efficiencies

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced it has been selected to implement its digital and AI capabilities to elevate USAA's Property Direct Repair Program (PDRP). Genpact's transformative approach to operating this program provides more transparency and agility, enabling USAA to better serve millions of Members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served, and their families.

Given complex policy regulations and increased frequency of natural disasters, insurers need to process claims with more speed, transparency, and accuracy than ever before to remain competitive. To enhance the digital and in-person experience of USAA Members nationwide, Genpact will deploy its AI-enabled Cora Claims Manager solution to support the seamless and timely delivery of information to claims handlers and Members alike.

Leveraging Genpact's process excellence and its data intelligence to reimagine each stage in the PDRP customer journey, a better and more efficient experience for members and providers alike. Together, the elevated PDRP enables:

Better Customer Experience - USAA's one-stop portal puts Members in control of the claim and repair process, with proactive and interactive communication alerts. Genpact's AI-powered platform, Cora Claims Manager, and connected partner ecosystem streamlines services to help ensure a better Member experience for all types of property claims.





Better Insights – By embedding bespoke AI-driven technology into front and back-end systems across the PDRP, the program can now gather analytics strategically and seamlessly, turning existing data into insights that identifies the 'best-fit' contractor for a particular assignment.





Better Access - Combining the highly recommended contractors from USAA's network with Genpact's existing network of vetted professionals increases the depth and breadth of nationwide coverage.

"The trifecta of a digital platform, AI-generated data, and a relationship-based highly experienced national network of adjusters will help deliver a more complete Member experience, both online and in-person," said Yasir Andrabi, global insurance strategy and solutions leader, Genpact. "Providing real time communication alleviates the stress and increases transparency of claim and repair timelines. This is a critical component of providing a better Member experience and a perfect example of Genpact's dedication to a world that works better for people."

By leveraging a vast network of trusted repair professionals, paired with expertise in technology-led insights, Genpact will help Members have a more streamlined and operationally excellent experience.

