5-GIGATON GHG MITIGATING TECHNOLOGY TO TRANSFORM GLOBAL ENERGY, DEPLOYABLE TODAY

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DTS Technologies, LLC has announced release of its 50-megawatt (MW) geothermal well and reservoir technology called "DGS." The new method (see illustration) reliably extracts utility-grade energy from deep hot rocks prevalent in 50 countries. With each well powering 20,000 homes, DGS's industry-leading output is scalable to more than 10% of, not just electricity, but of total global energy within two decades. Even such partial transformation, done quickly, also means avoiding 5+ gigatons of near future annual greenhouse gas emissions well before 2050.

DGS Process (PRNewswire)

DGS's reservoir performance can make geothermal economically compelling and highly scaled toward climate mitigation.

This scale of clean energy generation and climate relief can start today.

CLEAN BASELOAD ENERGY

There are three non-polluting 24/7 energy sources: nuclear, hydro, and the largest of all, geothermal. Where environmental controversies and weather dependencies are well-known issues in nuclear and hydropower, geothermal is devoid. However, this seemingly ideal energy source is virtually non-existent in the grid.

Geothermal's absence is due, first, to natural steam occurrences being very rare. Then, efforts to artificially produce massive steam volumes fail because such technologies contact or transfer inadequate subsurface heat within engineered reservoirs. More specifically, developers cannot control the direction, speed, or processing time of heat-carrying water flowing through reservoirs specifically created for energy transfer. Unguided, these fluids simply find the path of least resistance, not completing the heating process. Further, large amounts of circulation water are commonly lost. Quite often, less than 1/10TH of the available energy is recovered currently from manmade geothermal systems.

TECHNOLOGY FOR FULL ENERGY RECOVERY

DGS creates extensive reservoir surface area in deep hot rocks found most anywhere. System operating temperatures may surpass 700oF, and heating surface area in the rock can exceed 1000 acres. More importantly, the technology creates controlled hydraulic channels that precisely direct water flows across all hot surfaces. The channeling is analogous to lining or installing levees on riverbanks to create well defined boundaries and control fluid velocities and elevations. Such channeling also effectively doubles reservoir length, heating time, and ultimate energy transfer. In stark contrast to legacy systems, recovered heat efficiency from DGS installations approach 100%. It is DGS's sole high-level reservoir performance that can make geothermal economically compelling and highly scaled toward climate mitigation.

HOT ROCKS, OUR MOST ABUNDANT RESOURCE

The highest temperature rocks underlie upward of 15% of the landmass in 50 countries. This resource extent can produce orders of magnitude more energy than is currently consumed by each such country.

GIGATON CLIMATE HELP, REAL NOW

Utilizing materials and methods practiced by the company's founders over many decades in energy and water industries, DGS Technology is ready now and currently deployable at 35 MW levels.

DTS Technologies, LLC is commencing investment, operator cooperations, and field demonstration programs. The company is also developing industry and supplier partnerships to support wide-scale deployment. Learn more at www.dtstechnologiesllc.com. Based on patents granted and pending. ©2022.

Contact:

Jeffery Spray

Managing Director

+1281-597-8784

jeff.spray@dtsgeothermal.com

William K. (Bill) Ott, P.E.

Technical Principal

+1281-639-5441

bill.ott@dtsgeothermal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DTS Technologies