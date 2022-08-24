INROADS APPOINTS EARL BARNES OF AMERICAN AIRLINES TO NATIONAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earl Barnes, Managing Director of Customer Technology at American Airlines, joins the INROADS National Board of Directors. Earl leads the Global Fields Support, Global IT Help Desk, Unified Communications, Collaboration Tools, and Air to Ground Communications teams. He has global experience delivering transformation strategy and creating cross-functional groups supporting American's external customers and over 100,000 team members.

"I am humbled and honored to serve on the INROADS National Board of Directors. Their mission aligns with my goals to make a meaningful difference in the lives of countless young people in our community. It is also another opportunity to use my platform to advance equity and diversity within my span of influence and community," Barnes said.

With over 35 years of technology experience, Barnes is a pioneer in the areas of global architecture, design, and implementation for companies in the manufacturing, financial, telecommunications, and transportation sectors. His approach includes collaborating with top management to develop and implement a digital transformation strategy that makes the most of existing technologies to realize the company's long-term goals.

Barnes takes great pride in the fact that he is a servant leader, and he has devoted many hours to improving American Airlines' approach to diversity and inclusion. He is heavily involved in the company's DEI Black Executive Leadership Council and mentoring programs. The goal of these initiatives is to nurture and promote Black leaders.

"With more than 35 years of experience, Barnes has proven leadership in global architecture, design, and implementation across multiple industries," said Yvette Smith, INROADS National Board of Directors Chair. "We know his vision and leadership experience will be an asset to the growth of INROADS and ultimately the success of our students."

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that affects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 30,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

