ANTHYM Technologies Partners with Publica's Ad Server to Create Advanced CTV Advertising Experience

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Publica, a leading Connected TV (CTV) ad server owned by Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), today announced a partnership with ANTHYM Technologies, a coalition of free, ad-supported streaming TV platforms.

As a demand agnostic Connected TV Ad Server, Publica helps global publishers deliver a seamless ad experience via the introduction of Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) while helping them maximize revenue by running a unified-auction between multiple SSPs and Ad Exchanges. Publica now powers header bidding, server-side ad insertion (SSAI), and ad-break decisioning for some of the biggest streaming publishers and smart TV manufacturers in the world.

ANTHYM leverages Publica's SSAI technology to power its advanced ad tech and manage the inventory of its robust coalition of CTV applications and FAST networks. This enables advertisers to seamlessly integrate with a high-quality portfolio of independent publishers and gain access to a broad, diversified audience while also bringing economies of scale to indie creators. The result is better performance and monetization for both advertisers and publishers. The coalition includes ANTHYM's flagship app, AnthymTV, which was recently featured on Pixalate's list of top CTV applications, and the 911 Network (now streaming on FuboTV, DistroTV, and AnthymTV) as well as dozens of other top independent publishers."

Quote from ANTHYM's CEO:

"After working directly with just about every major CTV ad server in the market, I can safely say Publica has emerged as a market leader in advanced ad serving technology. ANTHYM prides itself on sitting on the forefront of advanced ad tech, and I'm thrilled with the results our streaming applications have experienced since joining forces with Publica," said Nick Cartier, Founder and CEO, ANTHYM.

Quote from Publica's CEO:

"We're thrilled to collaborate with the team at ANTHYM and help them to maximize their CTV ad revenues. Leveraging Publica's ad server technology allows ANTHYM to increase demand, provide programmatic advertisers with better access to inventory and provide a relevant viewing experience for consumers," said Ben Antier, Co-Founder and CEO, Publica.

About ANTHYM Technologies

ANTHYM operates and represents a coalition of free ad-supported CTV applications, including its flagship platform – "AnthymTV (recently ranked in Pixaelate's Top 100 CTV applications) and several FAST channels (including the 911 Network)". ANTHYM prides itself on sitting on the forefront of programmatic ad tech, original content development, and R&D in the CTV sector. For more information, visit https://www.anthymtech.com.

About Publica

Publica is a leading Connected TV (CTV) ad platform and works with many of the world's biggest broadcasters, TV manufacturers, and OTT apps. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Publica provides solutions for publishers to maximize their revenue across their CTV inventory through key solutions including a Unified Auction, Ad Pod Management, Audience Management, and Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI). Publica serves over 5 billion ads on CTV every month, delivering quality ad experiences for Samsung, MLB, Paramount, Crunchyroll, E. W. Scripps, Fox, IGN, Philo, XUMO, and more. For more information, visit https://www.getpublica.com/

