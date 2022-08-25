CEO Coaching International Congratulates Over 50 Clients for Making the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the U.S.

MIAMI, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to congratulate all its clients that earned a spot on this year's esteemed Inc. 5000 list. The number of CEO Coaching International clients that made the list increased from 30 last year to 51 this year. The annual list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

"As a firm dedicated to helping our CEO clients drive BIG business growth, it's an honor to see more than 50 of them earn a spot on this prestigious list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "In fact, one of our clients has three different companies on the list at the same time, which is an impressive achievement and shows that if you invest in coaching and stay committed to the process, you too can Make BIG Happen."

The 51 clients that made the Inc. 5000 this year are listed below, along with their percentage growth rate over a three-year period.

#211 Red Rock Secured (Financial Services) – 2,555% growth rate.

#241 Zoomget (Consumer Products) – 2,194% growth rate.

#243 Pathwater (Consumer Products) – 2,189% growth rate.

#271 Fountainhead (Financial Services) – 2,006% growth rate.

#368 Quicken Steel (Manufacturing) – 1,554% growth rate.

#441 Onicx Group (Real Estate) – 1414% growth rate.

#592 Genuine Foods (Food & Beverage) – 1072% growth rate.

#618 ShipMonk (Logistics & Transportation) – 1025% growth rate.

#740 Sercante (Business Products & Services) – 854% growth rate.

#983 Contractor Growth Network (Advertising & Marketing) – 662% growth rate.

#1017 National Flood Experts (Engineering) – 639% growth rate.

#1247 Bridge Home Health & Hospice (Health Services) – 522% growth rate.

#1355 Global Integrity Finance (Real Estate) – 479% growth rate.

#1377 Liquipel (Consumer Products) – 470% growth rate.

#1518 Innersense Organic Beauty (Consumer Products) – 423% growth rate.

#1525 Waller Group (Real Estate) – 421% growth rate.

#1529 Powertec (Consumer Products) – 419% growth rate.

#1792 Ascension (Real Estate) – 341% growth rate.

#1841 Ultrachem (Manufacturing) – 330% growth rate.

#1973 Mark Spain Real Estate (Real Estate) – 305% growth rate.

#2206 AMMEX Corporation (Business Products & Services) – 268% growth rate.

#2280 Qordata (Software) – 256% growth rate.

#2292 DLP Capital (Real Estate) – 256% growth rate.

#2299 HealthFlex Home Health & Hospice (Health Services) – 255% growth rate.

#2310 Ideatek Telcom (Telecommunications) – 253% growth rate.

#2419 HEC Software (Education) – 240% growth rate.

#2442 Foodie Fit (Food & Beverage) – 237% growth rate.

#2458 Plative (Business Products & Services) – 236% growth rate.

#2762 Ventura Air Services (Travel & Hospitality) – 202% growth rate.

#3099 Perry Construction Management (Construction) – 173% growth rate.

#3118 CatLadyBox (Consumer Products) – 172% growth rate.

#3263 Montway Auto Transport (Logistics & Transportation) – 162% growth rate.

#3424 Carson Group (Financial Services) – 153% growth rate.

#3461 Culmen International (Government Services) – 151% growth rate.

#3475 ZP Group, Parent Company of Piper Companies and Zachary Piper Solutions (Business Products & Services) – 149% growth rate.

#3503 Hawke Media (Advertising & Marketing) – 148% growth rate.

#3562 Brilliant PR & Marketing (Advertising & Marketing) – 145% growth rate.

#3735 Bolay (Food & Beverage) – 135% growth rate.

#3779 Deville Technologies USA (Manufacturing) – 132% growth rate.

#3836 McAdam (Financial Services) – 129% growth rate.

#3871 Zipline Logistics (Logistics & Transportation) – 128% growth rate.

#3896 iSupport Worldwide (Business Products & Services) – 126% growth rate.

#3976 City Brew Tours Group (Travel & Hospitality) – 122% growth rate.

#4234 Panopto (Software) – 109% growth rate.

#4237 Prialto (Business Products & Services) – 109% growth rate.

#4260 Terra Exports (Food & Beverage) – 108% growth rate.

#4278 Transportation Insight Holding Company (Logistics & Transportation) – 107% growth rate.

#4290 Buhler Commercial (Construction) – 106% growth rate.

#4548 26 North Yacht Sales (Consumer Services) – 96% growth rate.

#4720 Fab Glass and Mirror (Manufacturing) – 89% growth rate.

#4759 Boos Development Group (Real Estate) – 88% growth rate.

Strategic Partner Chief Outsiders made the list at number #3773. CEO Coaching International is also honored to have earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list, ranking at #2581. This marks CEO Coaching International's eighth consecutive year on the list.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com/ www.inc.com.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries.

