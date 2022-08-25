Myneurva launches StarrbaseTM to revolutionize the field of Remote Mental Health.

"Delivering Affordable Solutions to traditional mental health treatments using cutting edge science"

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Myneurva, the global leader in Cloud-Based Brain Diagnostics and AI-Driven Neuropsychiatric Solutions today announced the launch of Starrbase a fully integrated system of its Advanced Neural Network Analysis (ANNA), with over fifty research-based brain training programs. Myneurva offers concierge-based Quantitative Electroencephalogram and Neurofeedback to anyone with a brain and an internet connection around the globe. Starrbase works via a cloud computing system and artificial intelligence algorithms developed and tested for over ten years.

Since launching, the company has created a Patented EEG (Electroencephalogram) Brain Test that can identify 12 key brain disorders in under 5 minutes, and a cloud-based EEG-Biofeedback Training Platform that can operate in your home, on your phone, or in your doctor's office using computer-based learning techniques to improve key functional areas such as sleep, concentration, memory, and relaxation.

"I have the best self-esteem I've ever had in my life…I feel like a 100% different person, I have more confidence, more clarity in my thinking, and more patience. Doing neurofeedback with Myneurva has completely changed me for the better."

Leanne Casiano

The launch of Starrbase comes amid the company achieving several key milestones: alpha testing of its portable 19 Channel gel-less EEG System, the ability to gain third-party reimbursement via acceptance of its technology, key partnerships with Neuromore, Brainmaster, ThoughtAI, and Nexstem, and was selected as one of 1,000+ applicants into Newchip's competitive accelerator program.

This next-generation hardware-agnostic system represents a quantum leap in technology.

Key Features

Patented Cloud-Based Platform to analyze measured brain data with Artificial Intelligence.





Grows, learns, and evolves, ever-refining collected data and potential diagnoses.





Helps the clinician determine many afflictions such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

"People of all ages, and all walks of life, with myriad conditions have experienced benefit with our proven method."

Frederick S. Starr, MD, FAACAP

Founder/CEO

About Myneurva

Myneurva is a concierge-based remote-guided brain training and brain mapping company. Their expertise spans over three decades of Clinical Practice experience in Neuroscience. Myneurva provides a tailored neurofeedback program for its client, delivering them an expert analysis of each application using a remote equipment solution and providing an extensive Brain Electrical Analysis & Mapping (BEAM) report with conclusions based on its held Patented Advanced Neuro-Network Analysis (A.N.N.A. US Patent 15/685,985) using state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence Algorithms without clients needing to leave their home.

Frederick Starr, MD

Myneurva

561-922-8889

investors@myneurva.com

