Sitetracker Completes First Half of Fiscal Year With Significant Global Growth Across Telecom and Energy Sectors

Added over 30 new customers and over 120 existing customers increased their investment in the deployment operations management platform

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker , the leading deployment operations management software for critical infrastructure providers, closed the first half of its fiscal year with 50% year-over-year growth of the business highlighted by additions to its customer base, new product features, enhanced branding and market presence, and an increase in staffing. These milestones demonstrate the company's continued growth and overall leadership in supporting the global projects and sites for critical tower, fiber and 5G roll-outs, solar deployments, and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, including more than half of all the charging ports in the U.S.

In the first half of 2022, Sitetracker signed 34 new energy, telecom, and construction-related customers including BayWa r.e. Power Solutions, E.ON Drive, Connected Kerb, Southern California Edison, Ziply Fiber, KCI Technologies, Bridgepoint Communications, and Brightspeed. Sitetracker also grew or renewed contracts with over 120 existing customers that expanded their deployment and maintenance work, or added team members to cover additional use cases.

With over $100M in initial investments Sitetracker also:

Sitetracker Telecom product suite that allows tower companies to effectively manage hundreds of site processes and deployments Launched its Tower Solution, designed specifically for telecom tower owners and operators. Sitetracker Telecom for Tower is a new specialized capability under thethat allows tower companies to effectively manage hundreds of site processes and deployments

Enhanced language features on its platform to help customers meet the needs of an increasingly diverse, global workforce

Added Sitetracker Mobile capabilities to protect against data loss, in addition to Gantt views of projects and inter-project dependencies

Hired 66 new team members in eight countries worldwide, bringing its total employee count to 350

Created a new multi-lingual, comprehensive website, rebranding and marketing effort

"The deployment operations management market is rapidly maturing and will soon become one of the most important aspects of modernizing and securing dozens of countries' critical infrastructure like Fiber to the Home, 5G towers and EV charging stations," said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker. "We have a distinct lead in bringing to market the intelligent technology to enable infrastructure providers, construction and maintenance crews, regulatory agencies, and others to rapidly and efficiently deploy, operate and service the millions of these infrastructure sites going up. Because we've developed the technology collaboratively with the world's largest infrastructure providers, it's purpose-built for their needs and already incorporates the cutting-edge of best practices."

In the second half of the year, Sitetracker plans to launch additional product enhancements to serve the demands of these growing markets. It also plans to add several new, major customers both domestically and internationally, including major telco and energy companies. The company is increasing its market presence through ongoing visibility campaigns and is expanding its collaboration with customers to best refine and incorporate its software for maximum efficiency and intelligence.

"Sitetracker's trajectory is one of explosive, but thoughtful growth," continued Incitti. "We are deliberately expanding and using investments wisely so we can innovate and expand in alignment with the market demand and customer needs. I look forward to the second half of our fiscal year, where I expect we'll continue to demonstrate success."

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like British Telecom, KPN, Segra, and Chargepoint manage millions of sites and assets representing over $150 billion in portfolio holdings. By giving telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker is accelerating the path to digital equity and a more sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please visit https://www.sitetracker.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Sitetracker