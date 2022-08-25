Stagwell (STGW) to Present at Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced today that Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, will join a fireside chat at Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 2:30-3:10 p.m. EDT. For more information, visit this link.

Penn will also be available for 1:1 investor meetings. To inquire about a meeting, please reach out to ir@stagwellglobal.com .

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

