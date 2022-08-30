Sarah Iselin to become new President and CEO

Seasoned executive returns to BCBSMA after eight years

BOSTON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (BCBSMA) has selected Sarah Iselin as the company's new president and chief executive officer.

Iselin, the company's first female CEO, will succeed Andrew Dreyfus, who's led the company for the past 12 years. The change will be effective on January 1, 2023 but Iselin will begin at the company on December 5, 2022.

Iselin was selected after a months-long national search by the Board that included a large and diverse slate of talented and highly qualified executive leaders.

Iselin is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Blue Shield of California, a nonprofit Blue plan with 4.7 million members and $23 billion in annual revenue. She's previously held senior leadership positions in both the private and public sectors, including Florida Blue, Optum, and in Massachusetts state government. Iselin also served in leadership roles at BCBSMA and the BCBSMA Foundation.

BCBSMA Board Chair Dorothy Puhy said, "Sarah is the right person to lead our organization into the future. She's a seasoned and innovative health care executive who combines a deep understanding of our industry and the Blues system, a passion for making health care simpler and more affordable, and a familiarity with our company and the unique role it plays in Massachusetts health care." Puhy added, "The Board is excited to work with Sarah to advance the company's mission and build on the strong record of achievement and success under Andrew's leadership."

"It's a great honor to succeed Andrew and an incredible privilege to lead a company widely recognized as one of the best health plans in the nation," said Iselin. "BCBSMA has a distinguished history of transforming health care and of influencing and inspiring the market and the nation about what is possible. It's an organization that is mission-driven to its core, with an exceptional leadership team and deeply committed and caring associates. I approach this opportunity with reverence and humility, and gratitude to the Board for its confidence and support."

"Sarah is a gifted leader who's smart, strategic, and passionate about improving health care," said Dreyfus. "She knows our company, our culture and our values, and I look forward to working closely with her on an effective transition over the next few months."

BCBSMA serves 2.9 million members and approximately 24,000 employer customers. More than 67,000 providers are part of its clinical network, and its annual revenue is more than $8 billion.

