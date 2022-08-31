Celigo Announces Diamond Level Sponsorship of SuiteWorld 2022

Leading iPaaS company brings its enterprise automation platform to the 11th annual conference for NetSuite customers and partners

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo today announced it will be a Diamond sponsor at SuiteWorld 2022 , Oracle NetSuite's largest celebration for customers and partners that takes place September 27-30, 2022 at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas & On Air. This year's theme is "Full Suite Ahead" with the conference promising four energy-packed days filled with networking opportunities and educational programming that will help NetSuite customers, partners, and developers discover new ways to leverage the full power of the suite.

At SuiteWorld, Celigo will host product demonstrations and provide architecture reviews. This will give attendees the opportunity to learn best practices for automation during speaking sessions, including "The 5 Best Practices to Automate AND Optimize All Your Business Processes" and "Turn ERP-led Digital Transformation into Digital Domination."

"Celigo has been a sponsor at SuiteWorld for over a decade, and we're proud to be a Diamond Sponsor at this year's event," said Jan Arendtsz, founder and CEO at Celigo. "In that time, Celigo has become one of the leading iPaaS companies in the world, evolving its solutions to deliver a complete enterprise-wide automation platform to meet increasingly complex customer needs. We look forward to showing SuiteWorld attendees the many benefits of automating business processes across the organization."

SuiteWorld will feature keynotes from NetSuite executives – including Evan Goldberg, NetSuite co-founder and executive vice president, and Gary Wiessinger, senior vice president of product management – that showcase how organizations are leveraging the power of NetSuite and unveil new product announcements.

SuiteWorld will also include:

Success stories from organizations that have used NetSuite to gain the visibility, control, and agility needed to adapt to changing market conditions and run their businesses better

Strategy and technical sessions, including pre-event training, across NetSuite product areas and key business themes across different industries

Networking opportunities with NetSuite partners, customers, executives, and product experts in the SuiteWorld Expo

NetSuite TV, a live broadcast brought to in-person & On Air attendees from the SuiteWorld Expo floor featuring interviews with customers, executives, thought leaders and more

To learn more, please visit us at booth 502 in the SuiteWorld Expo.

About SuiteWorld

Hosted by Oracle NetSuite, SuiteWorld is the industry's premier cloud ERP conference of the year being held at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas & On Air September 27-30. The 11th annual celebration of NetSuite customers and partners features a gathering of industry peers and product experts who run organizations leveraging the power of NetSuite.

For registration and additional details, please visit www.netsuitesuiteworld.com. To join the SuiteWorld conversation on social media, please use #SuiteWorld.

About Celigo

Celigo is the leading enterprise-wide iPaaS company for the mid-market and beyond. Celigo's unique process-centric approach to automation enables IT and business users to discover, automate, and continuously optimize every business process, freeing teams and individuals to innovate at scale. For more information, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

