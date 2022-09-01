Amazon Brands Analysis: Apple AirTag sales accelerate; iRobot outpaces peers

YipitData initiates Amazon Brands coverage of 5,000+ top selling brands on Amazon

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YipitData, the trusted source of alternative data and insights, has launched Amazon Brands , providing granular coverage of over 5,000 of the highest volume 3P and private label brands sold through Amazon in the U.S. including Apple, Samsung, Nike, Hanes, and more.

With access to YipitData's Amazon Brands reports, clients gain unique visibility into GMV, units sold, and average selling price for brands across numerous categories, further broken down by product and seller. YipitData's Amazon Brands product uses a proprietary methodology to provide insights by various levels of intricacy.

"The Amazon marketplace is difficult to track at a granular brand-level with email receipt and transaction data," says Aditya Kalgutkar, Research Analyst at YipitData. "Our third party consumer receipt data provides item-level details, which we use alongside proprietary web-scraped and email receipt data to derive brand, product, and category-level insights."

YipitData's Amazon Brands analysis enables clients to isolate brands and categories of interest and collect high level insights that can be used as read-throughs into industry or company performance. Clients can also gain visibility into category GMV drivers, track inflections, and determine relative share of brands within industries of interest. This can help address a blind spot for investors who take interest in companies that use Amazon as a significant sales channel.

Key Use Cases:

Brand Insights: Trends in GMV, Units Sold, and ASP can be used to identify brand-level inflections.

Select Robotic Vacuum Brands GMV. Source: Consumer receipt data, web-scraped data, email receipt data (PRNewswire)

Product Insights: Product-level GMV can be used to gauge the performance of new product launches, product mix, and the relative performance of competing products.

Apple AirTag GMV & Y/Y GMV Growth. Source: Consumer receipt data, web-scraped data, email receipt data (PRNewswire)

Seller Insights: The breakdown of brand GMV by seller can be valuable in analyzing sales and fulfillment channels, which may be used as inputs to model brand revenue and margin structure. See insights . The breakdown of brand GMV by seller can be valuable in analyzing sales and fulfillment channels, which may be used as inputs to model brand revenue and margin structure.

Category Insights: Our category mapping allows for tracking of Amazon's category mix as well as relative performance across brands within categories. See insights . Our category mapping allows for tracking of Amazon's category mix as well as relative performance across brands within categories.

To learn more about YipitData's Amazon Brands coverage, visit yipitdata.com/amazon-brands

About YipitData

YipitData is a trusted data partner for over 480 of the world's largest investment funds and companies. We answer key questions and enable better business decisions through our data and insights.

(PRNewsfoto/YipitData) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE YipitData