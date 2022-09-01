Impact Communications Named Finalist in 2022 Wealth Management Industry Awards for Digital Campaign of the Year

NAPFA's "Playbook Masterclass" Series and Allianz's "Conversations That Matter" Project, both produced by Impact Communications, get nod from "Wealthies" judges

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Communications, Inc., a full-service marketing and PR firm that works exclusively with independent financial advisors and allied institutions such as custodians, independent broker/dealers, consulting companies and fintech firms, has been named a finalist for the Digital Campaign of the Year in the Marketing/PR Firm category of the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards for their work on the NAPFA Playbook: Masterclass Series, produced in partnership with the National Association of Personal Financial Planners (NAPFA). The Masterclass Series provides NAPFA Members and other interested financial advisors with a series of marketing presentations and discussion sessions that help advisors build their marketing acumen and put theory into practice. The Masterclass series provides hands-on learning and real-world examples to help advisors expand their email list, build drip marketing and lead nurture sequences, spike online visibility and authority, and fuel social media and other digital campaigns.

Impact Communications Earns Grand Award in APEX 2021 CompetitionCollaboration with Allianz Life Insurance of North America’s Advisory Solutions team recognized in the category Campaigns, Programs and Plans (PRNewswire)

Impact Communications and several Impact clients are finalists in this year's Wealth Management Industry competition.

THE WEALTHIES COMPETITION – 2022

The awards are judged by a panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry and overseen by WealthManagement.com editor-in-chief David Armstrong. Honoring the individuals, organizations, and companies that help financial advisors build better businesses and create better outcomes for their clients, the 8th iteration of the event received a record-breaking number of nominations; nearly 1,000 entries were received from 350 companies.

Impact Communications was selected as a finalist in the category that pays tribute to the industry's most creative digital marketing campaigns, and to the imaginative contributions coming from marketing and PR firms serving organizations in financial services. The winners in each category revealed on September 8, 2022, at the grand gala and awards ceremony taking place at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

Marie Swift, President and CEO of Impact Communications, and Jonny Swift, Vice President of Impact Communications, co-manage and co-host the ongoing NAPFA Playbook project. They collaborate with a series of experts to create focused sessions that provide hands-on learning and real-world experience for advisors. Sessions are organized in series of three focus areas where experts explain the "what" and "why" of a specific marketing strategy, then dig into the "how" to do some or all of what's been explained as a good tactic, then in the final session of that Masterclass the advisors complete an exercise to put theory into practice – culminating in an interactive review of participants' implementation with real-time feedback. The sessions remain on the NAPFA website for advisors who want to watch and learn from on-demand.

Swift and Swift also host and produce NAPFA's Mindset Mastery podcast, interviewing thought leaders in the financial services industry, well-being and mental health professionals, and other subject matter experts on how listeners can master their own mindsets to innovate in business settings, best serve their clients, and thrive in life overall.

HELPING OTHERS REACH THE TOP

Impact Communications is also proud of the work they did in partnership with the advisor services division at Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America. This work is showcased in the Wealthie's Service category for Insurance Companies and is a tribute to the Conversations That Matter project (work began in March 2020 and continues today). Allianz won a Wealthie last year for the initial work done on The Conversations That Matter project. This year, the Wealthies judges gave a finalist nod to the 2021 Conversations That Matter project extension which hinges on a new Special Report called Mastering The Conversation: A Guide to Excellent Communication. The guide contains insights and advice from fourteen experts in the financial planning community. A free, ungated download is available here: https://tinyurl.com/MTCGuide.

In addition, several additional Impact Communications' clients have moved from nominee to "finalist" in this year's Wealth Management Industry Awards for 2022. Advyzon was given the nod for their Platform Enhancements in the Portfolio Management, Accounting, and Performance Reporting category; their Quantum® Rebalancer in the Rebalancing category; and Platform Enhancements for the Unified (All-in-One) category. Finance of America Reverse LLC has progressed to the final round in the "Disruptors" category for their CE and Educational Components for financial advisors. HCR Wealth Advisors has gone to the final round for RIA Chief Technology Officer of the Year with their CTO Alyssa Phillips in the spotlight, and for Rising Star of the Year with their Managing Director Michelle Katzen. The National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) progressed for their DEI Training and Certificate Program in the Industry Associations category.

ABOUT IMPACT COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

Founded in 1993 by Marie Swift, who prior to Impact Communications was Director of Corporate Communications for a nationally-known wealth management firm and regional office for one of the largest independent broker/dealers in the country, Impact Communications works with a select group of fintech companies, financial institutions such as custodians and independent broker/dealers, RIA networks and membership organizations, OSJs, allied consulting entities, wealth management firms and independent advisors. Private coaching, on-camera training, branding and customized websites, content creation, and personalized media strategies enable Impact clients to reach their overarching goals. For more information about Impact Communications, please visit www.ImpactCommunications.org.

