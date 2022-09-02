Elizabethtown College's School for Graduate & Professional Studies Launches Family Business and Entrepreneurship Graduate Certificate

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Elizabethtown College's School for Graduate and Professional Studies (SGPS) will launch a Family Business Graduate and Entrepreneurship Certificate. Starting on Oct. 17, the first cohort will commence, which aims to foster students' entrepreneurial spirit through developing their skills in business ideation, leadership, strategic planning, management, and more.

"The new program places a unique focus on family business by incorporating elements of governance, group dynamics, and succession planning," Elizabethtown College's Vice President for Enrollment Management John F. Champoli said.

Through a partnership with the High Center for Family Business, one of the oldest and largest centers of its kind, a coach is available upon request throughout the completion of the certificate. These experienced individuals will provide students with expertise in developing business growth with actionable outcomes including:

Evaluate the steps to start, innovate, and grow a business.

Analyze the strategies involved in running a successful business.

Articulate leadership skills and practices to optimize business performance.

Critique governance structures and succession planning as a vital component of a business model.

Develop a business plan on a new entrepreneurial business idea or possible innovation.

The 12-credit certificate includes four online courses which can be completed in as little as one year with innovative courses like "Dreams to Reality: Where are you in the business ownership cycle?", Strategy and Gaining a Competitive Edge, Leading as Your Business Grows, Dynamics, Governing, Managing, and Succession Planning. The certificate can also be stacked into Etown's 36-credit Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Strategic Leadership (MSL) or our 32-credit Post-Professional Occupational Therapy Doctorate (OTD). Learn more about the program at etown.edu/SGPS.

About Elizabethtown College

Elizabethtown College, located in southcentral Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is a private coed institution offering more than 50 health, science, engineering, political science business, communications, fine art and music, humanities, and education degrees. Discover more: etown.edu.

About The High Center

Since 1995, the S. Dale High Center for Family Business has always been dedicated to bringing the best available resources to families in businesses for south central Pennsylvania and beyond. Serving and strengthening privately-held and family-owned businesses through succession planning, executive leadership training and legacy building. Explore more: https://thehighcenter.com.

