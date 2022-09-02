Healogics® is Raising Awareness of Peripheral Artery Disease and Healing Chronic Wounds During September

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The urgency of treating chronic wounds and foot ulcers cannot be ignored. In recognition of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Awareness Month, Healogics® is empowering patients living with PAD, to seek timely wound care treatment critical for optimal healing and reducing the risk of amputations.

Nearly 10 million people in the United States are living with PAD, affecting 1 in 5 people over the age of 60. Of those living with late-stage PAD, 25% may require an amputation within one year.

It can be a painful condition caused by a blockage in the arteries to the legs. Just like blockages in the heart's vessels, PAD is caused by a buildup of plaque and fatty material on the inner walls of the arteries in the extremities. Not only does PAD make it difficult to walk, especially when wounds are present, but is a major risk factor for heart attack and stroke.

"It's important to seek medical attention if you suspect you have PAD. Be aware of what your symptoms are and let your primary care physician know to check for PAD. Since PAD is such a prevalent problem that oftentimes goes undiagnosed, request a non-invasive and painless test called ankle brachial index (ABI). This is the first step to understanding how much blockage in the arteries is present and what the level of risk may be. Without the blood flow to wounded areas, necrosis develops and if left untreated, amputation may be the only recourse," said Healogics Chief Medical Officer, Dr. William Ennis.

Do not dismiss leg pain as part of growing old and seek care if you have these symptoms:

Pain or cramps in the back of leg while walking or exercising

Lower legs and feet that are cool to touch or that have shiny skin

Legs and feet appear pale when raised and bluish/purplish when hanging down

Numbness or tingling in the feet and legs

A sore or wound on the toes, legs or feet that does not heal

There are 40% of those living with PAD that may not experience symptoms or leg pain until a wound becomes resistant to heal. The specialized care provided by Wound Care Centers® can reduce healing times, increase healing rates and significantly lower amputation risks.

"Treatment delays and the staggering increase in amputations drive us to work harder to improve awareness and access to advanced wound care. Any untreated wound is at risk for complications. Far too often we see patients who have developed a wound and may not have experienced pain because the neuropathy prevented the pain response. Many people do not realize that clogged arteries in the legs can be a warning sign of PAD and 82% of leg amputations are due to poor circulation of the affected limb. One of the most significant warning signs of PAD is foot ulcers that do not heal, specifically in people living with diabetes. Throughout September, we seek to educate our communities and health care providers to improve access to wound care for all that need it," said Healogics Chief Executive Officer, David Bassin.

If you or someone you care for is at risk for PAD and has a wound that is not healing, find a Center near you today. For more information, visit Healogics.com.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation's wound healing expert. Last year over 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. Healogics also partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds and provides inpatient consults at more than 60 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative offers peer-reviewed research and advanced analytics in the pursuit of not only better outcomes but a better way to provide care.

