SOUTHWEST AIRLINES' COVETED COMPANION PASS IS JUST ONE ROUND TRIP AWAY WITH SPECIAL PROMOTIONAL OFFER

Rapid Rewards Members who register, book, and fly can earn a limited-time, promotional Companion Pass for travel between January and March 2023

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced its promotional Companion Pass® offer is once again back and ready for takeoff. Rapid Rewards® Members who qualify can travel with a Companion valid for unlimited usage from Jan. 4 through March 4, 2023.*

Rapid Rewards Members who register, book, and fly can earn a limited-time, promotional Companion Pass for travel between January and March 2023. (PRNewswire)

To qualify, Rapid Rewards Members must:

Sept. 8, 2022 ; Act quickly and register for the promotion starting today through Sept. 8, 2022 ; Purchase a Southwest revenue flight (one round trip or two one-ways), starting today through, Travel on one of those booked reservations from Sept. 6 through Nov. 17, 2022 .

Visit Southwest.com® for the full list of terms and conditions.*

"We know that flexibility and ease have become even more important for our Customers, and this offer is a way to remind our Members about the unique benefits of our award-winning Rapid Rewards program," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Marketing Loyalty & Products at Southwest Airlines. "We're thrilled to bring back this popular offer, making it easier for new and loyal Customers to travel with their special someone."

The Companion Pass is a unique benefit among U.S. airlines and allows qualifying Customers to designate one person to fly with them, free of airline charges (does not include taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way) every time the Customer purchases or redeems points for a flight.*

Join Rapid Rewards

The Rapid Rewards program is designed around a simple concept—to make earning reward flights faster and easier. With Rapid Rewards, Members qualify for unlimited reward seats, no blackout dates, and points don't expire. Customers can create an account to become a Rapid Rewards Member at Southwest.com.

*OFFER TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Register for this promotion, then book one round trip or two one-way qualifying Southwest® flights between 8:00 a.m. CT on Sept. 6, 2022, and 11:59 p.m. CT on Sept. 8, 2022, for travel from Sept. 6 to Nov. 17, 2022, (the "promotion period"), and fly during the promotion period to earn a promotional Companion Pass valid for use between Jan. 4 and March 4, 2023.

To register for this promotion, Customers will need to provide their Southwest Rapid Rewards account number at the time of registration. If a Customer does not have a Rapid Rewards account number, they may register for an account by going online to Southwest.com/rapidrewards to become a Member. Rapid Rewards accounts are free. The Member must register for this promotion, book a qualifying Southwest flight between 8:00 a.m. CT on Sept. 6, 2022, and 11:59 p.m. CT on Sept. 8, 2022, for travel during the promotion period, and fly during the promotion period.

Registration must be completed prior to booking and commencement of travel. The offer is valid on new qualifying revenue flights booked between 8:00 a.m. CT on Sept. 6, 2022, and 11:59 p.m. CT on Sept. 8, 2022, for travel during the promotion period and flown within the promotion period. The Member's qualifying flight must be booked through Southwest Airlines between 8:00 a.m. CT on Sept. 6, 2022, and 11:59 p.m. CT on Sept. 8, 2022, for travel that must be completed during the promotion period. The Member's Rapid Rewards account number must be entered at the time of booking the Member's qualifying flight to earn a promotional Companion Pass valid for use between Jan. 4 and March 4, 2023.

A qualifying one-way flight for this promotion is a one-way revenue flight on Southwest Airlines from an origin city to a destination city, including any intermediate stops and/or connections on Southwest Airlines. A qualifying round trip flight for this promotion is a round trip revenue flight on Southwest Airlines from an origin city to a destination city and back to the originating airport or carrier-recognized co-terminal. Valid on new reservations booked within the promotion period only. Travel booked or flown prior to registration for this promotion is not eligible for this promotional Companion Pass offer. Companion Pass, charter flights, reward and group travel, and Southwest Vacations® packages do not qualify as one-way or round trip revenue flights for this promotion. Changes made to any itinerary after the purchase of a one-way or round trip revenue flight may eliminate qualification for this promotion.

The promotional Companion Pass is valid from Jan. 4 to March 4, 2023, and allows Members to designate one person to fly with them, free of airline charges (does not include taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way) on flights purchased by the Member, from Jan. 4 to March 4, 2023, booked through Southwest, and completed between Jan. 4 and March 4, 2023. No Rapid Rewards points or tier or Companion Pass qualifying points will be awarded for flights taken by the Companion when flying on a promotional Companion Pass or Companion Pass reservation. Members may change their designated Companion up to three times while they have a promotional Companion Pass. If they earn Companion Pass in 2023 by earning 125,000 Companion Pass qualifying points or flying 100 qualifying flights, any changes to their designated Companion during the time the Member has a promotional Companion Pass will reduce the number of changes they can make to their designated Companion in the 2023 calendar year. For example, if a Member earns a promotional Companion Pass through this promotion, changes their designated Companion twice during the validity period for promotional Companion Pass, and later in 2023 earns Companion Pass, they would only be able to change their designated Companion one more time in 2023. The Companion Pass is non-transferable.

All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply and can be found at Southwest.com/rrterms. Southwest reserves the right to amend, suspend, or change the Rapid Rewards program and/or Rapid Rewards program rules at any time without notice. Rapid Rewards Members do not acquire property rights in accrued points. The number of points needed for a particular Southwest flight is set by Southwest and will vary depending on destination, time, day of travel, demand, fare type, point redemption rate, and other factors, and is subject to change at any time until the booking is confirmed. ©2022 Southwest Airlines Co.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Having celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 62,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. Southwest is also continuing to develop tangible steps toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering Customers an opportunity to help the airline offset its carbon emissions. To be part of the solution, visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

2) Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

3) 1973-2019 annual profitability

Southwest Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/SOUTHWEST AIRLINES)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.