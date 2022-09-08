Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Helping Children Impacted by Suicide With New Home for KITA in Acton, ME to Empower the Non-Profit's Expanded Mission and Advance the Company's Eighth Social Responsibility Pillar Addressing Mental Health Crisis

In honor of National Suicide Prevention Month, Alexandria announces its deepened partnership with KITA, a non-profit pioneer that is providing a therapeutic and recreational experience to support healing after suicide loss and promote suicide prevention. The new 28-acre property, set to open in 2023, will enable the non-profit to grow its program to increase the number of children it serves and become a hub for mental health, the enjoyment of nature and community building.

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, is deeply committed to driving forward collaborative and innovative solutions through its eight social responsibility pillars to address some of today's most urgent and widespread societal challenges, including (1) disease and other threats to human health, (2) hunger and food insecurity, (3) opioid addiction, (4) deficiencies in support services for the military and their families, (5) disparities in educational opportunities, (6) homelessness, (7) the loss of our nation's historical memory and (8) the rapidly growing mental health and suicide crisis. Suicide, the 12th leading cause of death in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has contributed to a staggering number of adolescent survivors of suicide loss. Additionally, children and teens who lose a parent to suicide are statistically three times more likely to commit suicide than those with living parents according to a 2010 Johns Hopkins study. In response to this crisis, Alexandria partnered with KITA (more familiarly known as Camp Kita), a non-profit known for its tuition-free summer camp for 8- to 17-year-olds impacted by the death of a loved one to suicide. Through Alexandria's significant support, KITA will have free, long-term access to 28 acres that will serve as a permanent home for the non-profit. With construction set to commence this fall, the revitalized property will have its grand opening in the summer of 2023 to enable the organization to continue its flagship summer camp program and build a restorative community for the healing and learning of those who have experienced suicide loss and are statistically at greater risk of suicide.

"Mental health disorders and suicide touch all of us in some way, and Alexandria is honored to continue playing a part in helping KITA establish a home from which it can grow its program and advance its mission to help children across the nation who have suffered the devastating loss of a family member to suicide," said Michelle Lower, vice president of real estate development and community relations in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s Greater Boston region. "The large and growing number of survivors of suicide loss emphasizes the immense need for organizations working to provide professional bereavement support tailored to this age group. We are extremely proud to support KITA as it continues to pioneer efforts for a therapeutic and recreational experience specific to suicide loss."

Alexandria is supporting KITA with the design and restoration of the property, which will feature new facilities such as a wellness center, cabins for campers and staff, a nature education cabin, therapy cabins, a welcome center with a resource library, and a 2,800 square foot dining hall and commons area that will be named in Alexandria's honor. The waterfront property will also include outdoor pavilions, firepits and walking trails that enable campers to partake in mentally restorative activities such as swimming, fishing, hiking and archery. Prior to KITA's having access to dedicated land, the organization's capacity was limited to 75 campers, ages 8–17, due to rental limitation. As demand continued to increase for its service, campers had to be turned away. Now, within a projected five years after the camp is set to open at Loon Pond, the non-profit is expected to directly serve over 2,000 individuals through its increased programs and session capacity.

"It is an honor and privilege to work with partners like Alexandria, whose incredible support and generosity have been instrumental in helping KITA fulfill our mission," said Morgan Mosher, co-founder of KITA. "As survivors of parental suicide, my siblings and I recognized the significant need to provide children who have endured this particularly difficult loss with a safe, supportive environment to come together to build connections with peers and receive support from mental health professionals. KITA has grown significantly since our founding in 2013, and the need for a location of our own was a vital next step in our growth. We are incredibly grateful for our collaborative partnership with Alexandria, whose contributions will have a tremendous positive impact on the lives of those impacted by suicide and suicide risk, for years to come."

The non-profit launched a three-year fundraising campaign in 2021 with a goal of raising $3 million to help ensure it can continue to provide its campers with a tuition-free camp experience, cover expenses associated with construction and operations, and grow its program offerings to include more services for both suicide postvention (intervention activities that reduce risk and promote healing after a suicide death) and prevention and, overall, to increase the capacity of the population it serves. The non-profit envisions its new home as a gathering place where nature and community will work hand in hand to advance a shared mission for mental health.

Alexandria aligns every aspect of its mission-driven business and visionary social responsibility efforts to advance human health and enhance the quality of people's lives. The company supports and partners with leading regional and national non-profit organizations to create long-term, scalable solutions to the most persistent societal challenges.

Rendering of Camp Kita’s future dining hall and programming center in Acton, ME, to be named in honor of Alexandria. (PRNewswire)

For more details on how to join Alexandria in support of KITA's future home, visit campkita.com/futurehome.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® urban office REIT, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $33.7 billion and an asset base in North America of 74.1 million SF as of June 30, 2022. The asset base in North America includes 41.1 million RSF of operating properties and 5.9 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 9.9 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects and 17.2 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech, and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

About KITA

As seen on NBC Nightly News, KITA, is a restorative community for the healing and learning for those impacted by suicide and suicide risk. KITA, commonly known as "Camp Kita" for its flagship program, was first established in 2013 by the Mosher siblings as a summer camp for children who have lost a loved one to suicide. Recognizing the importance of intervention, community, and conscientious care to these at-risk youth, the Moshers, alongside expert mental health providers, created a tuition-free New England-based mental health organization that offered a therapeutic and recreational experience that was specific to suicide loss — all within a quintessential camp setting — a first of its kind nationally. Now, nearly ten years later, the KITA organization is evolving. With the Loon Pond property as the vehicle for growth, KITA will continue to run its flagship summer camp program and will expand services to become a Home for Healing for many more people affected by suicide and suicide risk. At KITA's future home, community, mental health, and nature will walk hand-in-hand with the goal of generational transformation. For more information, please visit campkita.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Alexandria's social responsibility initiatives, programs, policies, practices, investments, assessments, progress, and performance in connection with its goals; the expected timing of construction and/or opening of the flagship summer camp program for KITA and the longevity of the property as the flagship camp for KITA; the expected facilities, amenities, architecture and trails of the property; the impact of Alexandria's partnership with and contributions to KITA and affiliated communities impacted by suicide and suicide risk; and the expected number of individuals KITA will serve through this property who have lost a parent or other family member to suicide. These forward-looking statements are based on Alexandria's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by Alexandria's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Alexandria assumes no obligation to update this information. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in Alexandria's forward-looking statements, and risks and uncertainties to Alexandria's business in general, please refer to Alexandria's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

CONTACT: Courtney Mulligan, Assistant Vice President – Strategic Projects & Corporate Social Responsibility, (646) 939-7471, cmulligan@are.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.