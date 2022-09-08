Up all night: 40% of renters report losing sleep when trying to find a new place

77% of recent renters made compromises in order to afford their home amid record-high rents

SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding and landing a rental is stressing people out. The typical monthly rent in the U.S. has soared to a record high of $2,031, and a new Zillow survey shows how tired and burnt out Americans are as they search for new homes and apartments. Two in five recent renters said they lost sleep during their search, with many fretting about cost, communication and competition.[i]

Not being able to find an affordable rental is the most common stressor, with 38% of renters noting it as one of the most stressful parts of their search, which coincides with rents jumping 24% in just the past two years. According to census data , the typical renter household brings in $3,800 each month, meaning they'd have to spend more than half (53%) of their income to rent the typical apartment or house.

In addition to stress caused by runaway prices, 26% of renters said keeping track of emails or messages from landlords they contacted was a concern. And 22% reported the same of having to compete against other renters.

Renters are making tradeoffs to land a new home in a high-stakes search environment. According to Zillow's survey, 77% said they made compromises to afford their most recent rental, with the most common being settling for a place that didn't have all of the features they wanted, such as new appliances, AC or a balcony. Just under a third of recent renters (30%) said they ended up renting a smaller home than they had planned.

"Rising rents are only adding to the pressure renters feel during what is already an emotional and challenging process," said Zillow home trends expert Amanda Pendleton. "Renters are often staring down a deadline to leave their current rental, and with competition so intense, they need to make decisions quickly. This survey shows even if renters are making compromises to land an apartment, many are still suffering emotional and physical strain."

Peak rental season is here, and many renters are just starting their search. Zillow's survey found 76% of renters said they would have done at least one thing differently in their most recent rental search. While the rental market is expensive and competitive, there are steps renters can take to help relieve stress and get a full night's sleep:

Understand what they can afford and establish a budget.

Stay organized.

Know their rights.

Search smarter.

i This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Zillow from August 9-11, 2022 among 2,064 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, among whom 406 have moved into a rental unit in the past 2 years. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact press@zillow.com

