THE DAILY JOURNAL NAMES SKLAR KIRSH'S ROBBIN ITKIN A TOP BANKRUPTCY LAWYER

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based law boutique Sklar Kirsh LLP announced that Partner Robbin Itkin has been recognized as a "Top Bankruptcy Lawyer" by the Daily Journal.

"Robbin is an outstanding lawyer who consistently provides our clients with the highest degree of strategy and service," says firm Co-Chairman Jeffrey Sklar . "We are thrilled that she has received this recognition and honored to have her represent our firm alongside such highly regarded professionals."

Itkin is a Partner and leader in Sklar Kirsh's Bankruptcy and Financial Restructuring practice group. Her experience restructuring billions of dollars of debt includes insolvency resolutions in chapter 11 cases and numerous restructurings outside the courtroom. As a mediator, Itkin uses her problem-solving strength to advise both healthy companies and those in distress, leading them to negotiate effectively with their own creditors and counterparties who are in fragile economic straits.

The publication states that Itkin believes "what sets her apart is her compassion in dealing with clients and her desire to understand their business and specific issues, pressures, and objectives." The feature continues, "Everyone knows the law… but truly understanding the client is what leads to good work."

Recently named a "Legal Visionary" by the Los Angeles Times, Itkin's excellence in complex matters has earned her recognition as a Chambers USA-ranked attorney in restructuring. Super Lawyers has featured her since 2005 and has named her among Southern California's Top 50 Women lawyers and Top 100 lawyers. She also is recognized by Best Lawyers in Southern California and Martindale Hubbell. Itkin was the recipient in 2013 of the Century City Bar Association's "Bankruptcy Lawyer of the Year" award and was featured on the inaugural list of LawDragon's 2020 Leading US Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

