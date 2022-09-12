First Choice Shipping Rebrands as Frisbi, Announces Launch of State-of-the-Art Technology

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Choice Shipping, preferred partner of Amazon's Global Selling team and the "go-to" resource for Amazon FBA international expansion and growth of sellers and online brands all over the world, today announced its rebrand to Frisbi.

Over time, we have kept our mission to 'Make it easy to grow your business internationally' clear.

"Over the past 5 years, the Amazon and e-commerce world has become increasingly more and more complex. There are many tools and services that offer guidance and help with e-commerce marketplaces, but many turn out to be a strain on a seller's time and budget. We have done a fantastic job at simplifying the 'international expansion' aspect for Amazon sellers all over the world with our Technology and Expansion Specialists. But we are more than just shipping and needed a name and look to reflect that," said Ryan Cramer, Head of Marketing and Growth at Frisbi.

"I am absolutely thrilled to finally reveal that First Choice Shipping is now Frisbi! We have been working tirelessly over the last 2 years to get to this moment. Over time, we have kept our mission to 'Make it easy to grow your business internationally' clear. Now, sellers get that message loud and clear by transitioning to a name that we feel personifies us much better," said Pearl Ausch, COO at Frisbi.

Like First Choice Shipping, Frisbi will continue delivering on its tagline "Going global isn't as complicated as you think" by enabling e-commerce sellers to successfully sell all over the world with cutting-edge technology and a team of experts. Users will have access to the Frisbi360™ portal that enables users to manage global operations in one convenient, user-friendly place.

"We understand that expansion is a scary point for most sellers in their e-commerce selling journey. With that in mind, we will also be releasing a brand new state-of-the-art technology in a few short months to replace our current system to simplify things even further. We want to continue striving towards our goal of continuing to make sure that everything we do internally also represents us as a company externally," said Ausch.

About Frisbi

Established in 2010, Frisbi, formerly First Choice Shipping, was founded on the belief that the complex world of expanding into Amazon's global markets should be made easy. To do that, Frisbi set out to create a single digital hub from which all services necessary to expand globally could be obtained. With expertise and solutions in small parcel shipping, tax registrations, importer of record, international returns, product compliances and customs clearance, Frisbi connects small business owners and e-commerce giants alike to the entire world, on their own terms.

